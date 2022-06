MILWAUKEE - More than a month after 17 people were shot on Water Street after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game, a fourth person was charged in connection with the shooting. Hundreds of people were in the area near Water and Juneau on May 13 despite the fact there were already two shootings that night, one just about a block down and the other near the Deer District as the game came to an end.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO