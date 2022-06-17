Suspects wanted for stealing tools from Clarksville construction site

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after tools were stolen from a building at the Clarksville Event Center construction site.

Police say on Tuesday, June 14 at around midnight, the suspects entered the building located in the 100 block of S. 2nd Street and took about $8,000 worth of tools.

Anyone with information or video footage should contact Detective Green at 931-648-0656 ext. 5149 . To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

