As a child, I usually told out-of-towners that I was from Columbus. Not because I was, but because if I said I was from Johnstown, I’d have to go through the process of explaining how many minutes it was from Columbus or its direction in relation to the city—stuff I just wasn’t sure of at the time. Usually, the response would be, “I pass through it for work,” or even, “I’m not sure where that’s at.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO