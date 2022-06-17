ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham set ‘to bid’ £77m for Inter Milan ace Lautaro Martinez with Antonio Conte ‘crazy’ about transfer

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhWV0_0gEB1Xrd00

TOTTENHAM will reportedly offer £77million for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Inter are looking to balance the books by shipping up to four stars this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuKmB_0gEB1Xrd00
Spurs boss Conte is an admirer of hot shot Martinez and is considering a £77m bid, say reports Credit: Getty

And Spurs are "preparing to test" the Serie A giants with a huge bid.

Italian outlet Alfredo Pedulla believes that boss Antonio Conte "dotes on" Martinez.

However, the report also confirms that the Argentine striker, 24, is determined to stay at Inter next season.

He is settled in Milan has even recently opened a Argentine Mediterranean restaurant in the city.

Spurs will have a fight to persuade the forward, who scored 40 goals in 97 appearances under boss Conte during their time together in Italy, to come.

The Lilywhites have already signed Martinez's Inter team-mate, Ivan Perisic, after he left the Serie A club as a free agent.

The Italian market has proved a happy hunting ground for Spurs since Conte's arrival, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski shining since their arrival from Juventus in January and set to join permanently.

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici also signed defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta last summer.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The Argentine, an international team-mate of Martinez, hit the ground running at Spurs.

Conte's Serie A stars helped the North Londoners pip rivals Arsenal to a top four position.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Vitinha Claimed To Had Agreed Personal Terms With Paris Saint-Germain

According to a recent report, Manchester United signing target Vitinha has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on personal terms. The 22-year-old has brought the attention of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain following the outstanding season he endured with Porto. The Santo Tirso born has participated in 47 matches for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Bentancur
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Tottenham#Spurs#Italian#Argentine#Juventus#Atalanta#Serie A#North Londoners#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chelsea star edging closer to a move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is edging closer to a return to former club Inter Milan. The Belgian has endured a difficult time since returning to Chelsea, and it appears the London club are willing to allow him to leave this summer. Lukaku is now edging closer to a return to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

UEFA make curious decision on Paris Saint-Germain behaviour at Santiago Bernabeu

UEFA have handed out an interesting decision regarding the events at the Santiago Bernabeu after Real Madrid knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in this season’s Champions League. Real Madrid came back from 2-0 down on aggregate to slay the Parisians 3-2, but many of the French persuasion felt that it...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Juventus confirm defender Merih Demiral will join Atalanta for £18m after the Bergamo side exercised their right to make Turkey centre-back's loan deal permanent following successful season

Turkish defender Merih Demiral will join Atalanta on a permanent basis after exercising their right to buy the player. Juventus will receive £18million for the 24-year-old centre-back, who spent the season on loan at the Bergamo side, playing 42 games and scoring twice in all competitions. The Turin giants...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
514K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy