18-Year-Old Laramie Driver Killed in Rollover Crash

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas of southeast Wyoming could be hit with severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. While as of 8 a.m. neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was thought to be at risk, Lusk, Torrington, Douglas, and several other communities could be hit by the storms. Some storms potentially could feature winds of up to 75 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO