18-Year-Old Laramie Driver Killed in Rollover Crash
A Laramie teen is dead after rolling her SUV southwest of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. on Sunday,...k2radio.com
A Laramie teen is dead after rolling her SUV southwest of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. on Sunday,...k2radio.com
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0