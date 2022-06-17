ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development & Reliance Worldwide Corporation launch Tool Maker Registered Apprenticeship

By Russell Moore
wallacestate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCEVILLE, ALA. – Wallace State Community College’s Center for Career and Workforce Development and the Machine Tool Technology Department have partnered with Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC) to launch a Tool Maker Registered Apprenticeship program. The apprenticeship program provides apprentices with two years of paid experience at Reliance...

www.wallacestate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Hanceville, AL
Business
City
Hanceville, AL
Cullman, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
AL.com

As the South struggles with high hysterectomy rates, Black women lead the fight for change

In 2016, pain began rippling through the abdomen of Birmingham Police Officer Kristy McKinney. More than a dozen years on duty had exposed her to all kinds of physical stress. McKinney had been in three car accidents and carried nearly 20 pounds of gear around her waist on patrol. But this didn’t feel like “gun belt back,” a common police malady caused by the downward tug of heavy equipment.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Tereshia Huffman, Alabama House of Representatives District 56

Political experience: Member, Birmingham Water Works board; field organizer for Mayor Randall Woodfin’s 2021 campaign. Professional experience: Previous community organizer for House District 60. Worked in the office of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, including in human resources and in human services; managed a streetcar project, worked on time-saving and information technology programs, secured funding for 350,000 meals for children during the summer. Worked in the office of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, where she led projects on water infrastructure and blight removal and started an urban garden food project. Worked in a child advocacy center, REV and KHA consulting. Has worked for Birmingham Promise as a student outreach coordinator since October.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Holidays#Apprenticeships#Ala#Tool Die#Electronics Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
wbrc.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama celebrates Juneteenth with music, food, art

Since 1865, communities across the United States have celebrated Juneteenth, the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation. This year, that celebration includes a variety of festivals and get-togethers to honor Black history, culture and freedom. Find information about Juneteenth events planned in North Alabama below. Saturday,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy