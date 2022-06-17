Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development & Reliance Worldwide Corporation launch Tool Maker Registered Apprenticeship
HANCEVILLE, ALA. – Wallace State Community College’s Center for Career and Workforce Development and the Machine Tool Technology Department have partnered with Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC) to launch a Tool Maker Registered Apprenticeship program. The apprenticeship program provides apprentices with two years of paid experience at Reliance...www.wallacestate.edu
Comments / 0