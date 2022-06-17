ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 women arrested on charges related to missing person in SC

By Nikolette Miller
 4 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Oconee County women were arrested Wednesday in reference to a missing person investigation in Walhalla.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Brook Lindsey Nix, 34-year-old Amanda Lea Bryant, and 33-year-old Stephanie Nicole Stancil, all of Walhalla.

Deputies said a teenage boy that was reported missing on June 1 was accompanied by a teenage girl that was reported missing from another county in South Carolina.

High Point woman charged with concealing body of man reported missing in 2021

According to the arrest warrants, Nix was accused of providing alcohol and marijuana to the two teenagers. She was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was released the day after her arrest on a $20,000 bond.

Investigators said Bryant hid the teenage girl at her place of employment knowing that officials were looking for the runaway. She was also accused of providing the teenager with cigarettes.

Bryant was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and hindering a law enforcement officer.

Stancil was also charged with hindering a law enforcement officer according to the arrest warrant. Investigators said Stancil failed to provide the teenagers’ location while knowing of their whereabouts.

Both women were taken into custody where they await bond.

Both teens were found safe on June 8, deputies said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

#Missing Person#South Carolina#Alcohol#Marijuana#Walhalla#Nexstar Media Inc
