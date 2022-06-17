Event offers waterskiing to people with disabilities

After a 2-year hiatus, North Dakota Association for the Disabled (NDAD) is bringing back adaptive waterskiing to Nelson Lake in Center.

NDAD’s long-running Escape to the Lake adaptive water recreation event for 2022 is finally back. It starts with 10 a.m. registration and adaptive water-skiing Saturday, June 18, at Nelson Lake Recreation Area near Center, N.D.

Escape is a day of water-skiing fun for children and adults with disabilities that’s combined with a performance ski show, pontoon rides and a catered picnic lunch – all without charge to the participants, their families and caregivers, thanks to NDAD and participating sponsors and volunteers.

The performance ski show by the Aberdeen (S.D.) Aqua Addicts starts at about 1 p.m. That ski team, along with volunteers coming primarily from NDAD and another longtime event partner, Sporting Chance ND, fill a range of on-site safety measures and other event tasks to help make the experience memorably fun.

