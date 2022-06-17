Madison’s VO5 will open for Village People and KC & The Sunshine Band at Summerfest

Legendary blues musician and former Madison resident Jim Schwall died on June 19 at his home in Tucson, Arizona, where he has been living for several years, at age 79. Schwall was born in Chicago, where he launched a music career in the mid-1960s with the Siegel-Schwall Band. The band soon built a presence in the blues and rock scenes with national tours and many albums before dissolving in 1974 (the band reunited periodically from 1987 on). Schwall was a familiar presence in Madison for more than two decades after moving here in 1991, performing music solo and in bands such as SoDangYang and The Cajun Strangers. He also hosted radio programs on WORT-FM, was often seen as a poll worker on the north side, and even ran for mayor in 2002. Schwall also worked for many years with Dean Loumos at Housing Initiatives, a nonprofit organization that provides housing for people with mental illness who are experiencing homelessness.

MADISON, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO