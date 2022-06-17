ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison’s VO5 will open for Village People and KC & The Sunshine Band at Summerfest

By Michael Muckian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 15 years, the disco gods have shined down on VO5, Madison’s premiere disco-funk band, blessing its members with the musical gift of a lifetime. On July 2, the 10-member ensemble will take the BMO Harris Pavilion stage at Milwaukee’s Summerfest with the legendary Village People and K.C. & the Sunshine...

What to do in Madison this week: Make Music Madison, and more concerts in Isthmus Picks

Art Cart, through Aug, 18, various locations/times: The Art Cart continues to be one of the most joyous activities in town and still, absolutely free to all. The mobile studio, co-sponsored by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Madison School & Community Recreation, shows up with all the needed art supplies and plenty of inspiration at parks all over Madison on Monday-Friday, and surrounding communities on Saturday. Yes, it’s for kids — the only way you can make it in as an adult is to accompany someone younger than 6. For ages 3 and up. Find the full summer’s schedule at mmoca.org.
Blues musician Jim Schwall dies in Arizona

Legendary blues musician and former Madison resident Jim Schwall died on June 19 at his home in Tucson, Arizona, where he has been living for several years, at age 79. Schwall was born in Chicago, where he launched a music career in the mid-1960s with the Siegel-Schwall Band. The band soon built a presence in the blues and rock scenes with national tours and many albums before dissolving in 1974 (the band reunited periodically from 1987 on). Schwall was a familiar presence in Madison for more than two decades after moving here in 1991, performing music solo and in bands such as SoDangYang and The Cajun Strangers. He also hosted radio programs on WORT-FM, was often seen as a poll worker on the north side, and even ran for mayor in 2002. Schwall also worked for many years with Dean Loumos at Housing Initiatives, a nonprofit organization that provides housing for people with mental illness who are experiencing homelessness.
How will Madison beaches fare this summer?

The Clean Lakes Alliance has been monitoring the Madison-area lakes for cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in an effort to provide season-ahead algal bloom forecasting. Blue-green algae was responsible for at least eight of the 22 beach closures last summer. Beaches have been closed by the public health department in recent weeks due to high bacteria readings, though all are open now.
Abortion: ‘Already inaccessible in Wisconsin’

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is scheduling appointments for abortions only through June 25 in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion. At the same time, “patient navigators” at the organization are preparing to help clients access care in states where abortion will remain legal.
