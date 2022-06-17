Man found dead under I-20 overpass

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a homeless man who was found on Washington Road under the I-20 overpass.

The victim was sleeping on the sidewalk under the bridge.

An autopsy has been scheduled for some time next week. There is no suspicion of foul play.

The Marshalls Office and Environmental Services was notified due to the filthy/trashy conditions.

