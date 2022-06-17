ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Man found dead under I-20 overpass

By Ashlyn Williams
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a homeless man who was found on Washington Road under the I-20 overpass.

The victim was sleeping on the sidewalk under the bridge.

An autopsy has been scheduled for some time next week. There is no suspicion of foul play.

The Marshalls Office and Environmental Services was notified due to the filthy/trashy conditions.

Janice Moody
3d ago

So what happen to assist the homeless population if Augusta? The upcoming weeks before the Masters the news broadcast reported in the plight if these poor people but now its back to ignoring them again!!! Something more could be done to help these people if the officials in our city government really cared. The city is sitting in Pandemic monies and no one can see what is being done with it.

WJBF

