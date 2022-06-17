Ohio controlled hunt season open for applications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Applications for Ohio’s controlled public land hunting opportunities are to be accepted soon.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife announced that it will begin to accept applications on Friday until Sunday, July 31.

The hunts are special opportunities for hunters to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves and more during the 2022-2023 series. Firearm and archery options are available.

Hunters can apply for controlled hunts through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System or by phone by calling 1-800-703-1928. There is a $5.50 fee for phone applications. There is also a $3 fee for each application.

All applicants, adult and youth, must have an Ohio hunting license. Those applying for deer hunts must also have a valid deer permit.

Hunters are randomly drawn from submitted applications and will be notified on Monday, August 8.

More details on each hunt can be found here .

