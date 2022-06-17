Father’s Day Grilling

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Liquid Lifestyles is putting Cleveland, Ohio on the map in terms of a cutting edge way to teach children and adults how to swim. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the Westlake swim school that is the 1st commercially approved shipping container swim school in the United States. Click here to learn more about Liquid Lifestyles.
Virtual painting classes! Sign up for classes or learn more about Artist at Heart Paint Party here. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Fig and Oak. Gifts that give back! Fig and Oak is located on West Main Street in Ashland. Martha on...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The highly anticipated Warner Bros film ELVIS has Ohio MELT Bar & Grilled locations grillin’ up something that definitely would put a smile on ‘The King’s’ face. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learns more about the Elvis ‘Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich’ from MELT Bar & Grilled owner and chef Matt Fish. The sandwich is debuting on MELT menus just in time for the film ELVIS.
Air Quality Alert: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lake County, Lorain County, Medina County, Portage County, Summit County. Gather up the family and head to Wallace Lake for a special Cleveland Metroparks family campout. It doesn't matter if you've never camped before, Metroparks instructors will...
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are committed to finding the missing. Eternity Taylor has been missing since May 12. The 15-year-old was last seen in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3083.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are committed to finding the missing. Shantelle Darling Howard has been missing since June 12. The 46-year-old was last seen in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3083.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Lower 70s for Father’s Day and Juneteenth on Sunday. Winds will be lighter. There’s the small chance of showers Monday along the warm front late morning into the early afternoon. Coverage will be around 30-40% and generally light and spotty. Monday temperatures will be...
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The atmosphere’s set up to bring on high temperatures, which may exceed 90 degrees for a day or two. Thus far, we’ve seen three 90-degree days officially in Cleveland (none of them records). Here’s a look at Tuesday’s established record highs for Northeast Ohio:...
