ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Spring Hill College reacts to not guilty verdict in rape case

By Meaghan Mackey
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeKhV_0gEAyRZU00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Spring Hill College is reacting to the not guilty verdict after an 8-day rape trial in a Mobile County courtroom that involved two of their students.

Vassil Kokali, a foreign student who played soccer and studied at Spring Hill College, was found not guilty on all counts after another former student, Audrey Cox, accused him of sexually assaulting her inside her dorm room back in March 2021.

Timeline: Spring Hill College rape case

In a statement, a representative for Spring Hill College told WKRG News 5:

“We respect the legal process and the decision of the jury. Spring Hill College is committed to providing students with a safe environment that is conducive to personal growth and learning. There is no place on our campus for violence of any kind. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance and we have a number of initiatives in place to prevent and address sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking. We have no further comment at this time.”

Statement from representative at Spring Hill College

Throughout the trial, evidence was presented that revealed the school had faulty surveillance cameras, broken audio recording equipment for campus police, and easy access in and out of the residence halls for non-residents.

WKRG News 5 asked Spring Hill College about their security measures in relation to the evidence that was presented during the trial. They did not answer our questions.

There is a pending federal lawsuit that was filed against the school that stemmed from this criminal case alleging they failed to provide basic security measures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

3 domestic violence calls, 2 arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said that their officers were called to three domestic violence incidents over the weekend at three different apartment complexes. Officers made two arrests regarding the incidents. On Friday, June 17 at 11 p.m. police were called to Summer Place Apartments after receiving a domestic complaint. […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Tesean James

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Tesean James, who has connections to the Mobile and Daphne areas. Tesean James was convicted of Possession With Intent to […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Father of slain Trinity Gardens man: ‘In the name of Jesus, y’all put the guns down’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim of a fatal gunshot on Sunday was just turning a corner in his life, according to his father. Mobile police on Tuesday identified the victim as 23-year-old Karlos Cortez Pettway, who died in a house in the 1900 block of West Clark Avenue, just inside the Mobile city limits in the Trinity Gardens community. Police said the shooting occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Domestic Violence#Dating Violence#Foreign Student#Violent Crime#Wkrg News
WKRG News 5

Seventh biker charged in Escambia Co. bar brawl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The seventh man accused of beating another outside an Escambia Co. bar was booked into jail Sunday, June 19. James Dixon was booked on charges including Aggravated Assault, Obstructing Justice and two counts of Aggravated Battery. Investigators believe Dixon and six others beat a man outside a bar at the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive captured in Atmore, third escape in 3 months

UPDATE (7:57 p.m.): Bobby White was recaptured, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate has escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.  Law Enforcement officials are looking for Bobby W. White, who escaped from the facility Monday, June 20, at about 11:40 a.m. White was sentenced to 80 years […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man drives his shooter home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department said officers responded to two shootings on Sunday and one shooting on Monday. On Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to Kanode Road for an assault that had been reported. Officers found that the two men involved knew each other and one […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
wxxv25.com

One dead, another critical in early morning shooting in Gulfport

Gulfport Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another critical. Officers responded about 12:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of 39th Avenue, where Emerald Pines Apartments are, about a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Harrison County...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. to pay half of general fund for 2014 jail death

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Board of Supervisors accepted a judgement Monday to pay $2.5 million to the family of Joel Dixon, settling their wrongful death lawsuit. The amount represents over half of the county’s current general fund, $4.3 million, where the bulk of routine operating expenses are accounted for. The agreement was […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula church damaged during break-in; suspect turns himself in

A man suspected of breaking into a Pascagoula church has turned himself into police. Dustin Michael Moore, 29, was charged with burglary of a commercial building on Sunday. He was taken to the Jackson County jail and bond was set at $25,000. Pictures were taken from security cameras near The...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

2 identified, arrested in car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA, COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested in connection to several car burglaries that happened Monday, June 13, according to Escambia County deputies. Wyatt Dudley and Anthony Norman are accused of burglarizing several cars near Kingsfield, Chemstrand and Old Chemstrand Roads in Escambia County. Officials said Dudley and Norman used a stolen credit […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man killed in crash off Dawes Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed a Mobile man.  Kaleb D. Dawson, 32,  was critically injured in a crash that happened Thursday, June 16, at Dawes Road. Dawson’s Nissan Altima was struck by an oncoming Tesla, according to a news release from ALEA.   Dawson was […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wxxv25.com

Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. are working to identify a man who was killed while riding his bicycle Monday night. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the incident happened about 10 p.m. on Tucker Road north of I-10. The victim died at the scene. No charges have...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy