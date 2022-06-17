Rare Concerts, Education, and Celebration at Fort Smith's Juneteenth Event

Another edition of our Summer Reading List is out today with Daniel Jordan, co-owner of Pearl's Books in Fayetteville. The Riverman's Guide to the Kings River - Doug Allen (available in store) Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans celebrated Juneteenth Sunday, a year after it became a federal holiday. Freedom was at the heart of Sunday’s celebration. Co-Leader of Community Cohesion Project Kerlee Nicolas explained what Juneteenth means to him. “Juneteenth to me is a second independence day in the...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — "It's a time to celebrate when, that final day when all people were made free in America. When that last group of slaves were notified that the war was over and that they were free," Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said. To commemorate Juneteenth, the...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Audience members were asked to leave Thursday’s Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) meeting after board members said they became disruptive. Tensions boiled over when the topic of a parking lot, which sits adjacent to Fort Smith Brewing Company (FSBC) was called to order. FSBC...
FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Walmart will open two health clinics in Rogers and Fort Smith later this summer. The two new clinics are modeled after the Walmart Health clinic in Store No. 4108 on Elm Springs Road in Springdale that opened in July 2020. The retailer is also opening...
On Friday evening a search for a drowning victim at Silver Bridge began. The victim's body was found Sunday afternoon, according to Crawford County Sherriff's Office.
"This tragic drowning was the second drowning in the same location in less than four weeks," the mayor said in a Facebook post.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KTFA) — A recent study by Out Leadership, a foundation working toward building LBGTQ+ leaders, ranks Arkansas 46 out of the 50 states for having an inclusive workplace environment. Emily Lawson is the CEO of Pink House Alchemy, a manufacturer of cooking and drink products in Fayetteville. She says Arkansas is not where […]
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A St. Louis-based commercial real estate services firm has completed a $2.72 million deal to buy a former Hooters restaurant building and adjacent property near the Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive in Fayetteville. DCM Group is behind the purchase. The Washington County Clerk’s...
OMAHA, Neb. — Lisa Luke was 36 weeks pregnant when she found out her unborn son had hypoplastic left heart syndrome. A surgeon told her not to Google it, but of course she had to, and she saw all the agonizing stories about the congenital disease. But doctors told...
TULSA, Okla. — The mother of 21-year-old Tyler Unique McClain of Tulsa is speaking out after bodycam video shows police arresting Tyler. An arrest that Civil Rights attorneys call unconstitutional. Tyler was in a car accident in May of 2020, after hydroplaning. Federal lawsuit documents against Sebastian County Sheriff’s...
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy three-star Ian Geffrard following his weekend official visit to Fayetteville. Geffrard, 6-6, 350, chose Arkansas over Auburn on Monday, where he visited June 3 weekend. Geffrard had approximately 14 offers. Upon leaving Arkansas, Geffrard talked about what impressed him about the Hogs.
A former University of South Dakota basketball head coach has found a new home at the major DI level and within the SEC. It was announced last week that former USD head coach Todd Lee would be joining the Arkansas Razorbacks as an assistant coach. Lee will become the new...
FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) four-star tight end Luke Hasz was on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. But Hasz, 6-3, 227, who committed to Arkansas on January 22 has been to Fayetteville countless times so this was just another trip for him. He was also on campus last weekend helping the Hogs recruit.
