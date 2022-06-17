ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – Retiring Teachers

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn total, 22 staff members with 478 combined years of service to Pella are moving...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – Heat Safety

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features information form the Indianola Fire Department on the City of Indianola burning ordinances and heat safety. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Summer Reading for Kids

What can we do to help kids with reading over the summer?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Katie Dreyer, with the Pella Public Library. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Indianola Ridiculous Day

Ridiculous Day in Indianola is Saturday. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Brandy Werner, with the Indianola Downtown Merchants Association. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Families First of Pella Engaging Students, Parents in Literacy Initiatives

While Families First in Pella is in between their spring and autumn parenting classes, the organization is focusing on encouraging literacy activities and other ways to strengthen the bond between parents and children. Director Allison Kerndt says they provide two semesters of classes in the afternoon and evenings for parents...
PELLA, IA
Pella, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
City
Pella, IA
kniakrls.com

Three Knoxville Youths Complete the 50 Yard Challenge

Raising Men and Women Lawn Care services is an organization that provides a program for youth to provide lawn care to the elderly, those who are disabled, single mothers, and veterans through their 50-yard challenge. The challenge is for boys and girls ages 7-17 to mow 50 yards. Three Knoxville brothers Jayden, Brenden, and Bryson Wood, not only completed the 50-yard challenge but, since there were three of them, the challenge was to mow 100 yards. They received their final shirts and certificates for completing the challenge on Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board Approves New Position

The Knoxville School Board approved the new Website/Social Media Specialist position at their meeting Monday. Knoxville School District Superintendent Cassi Pearson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the position. “So many people check their social media on a day-to-day basis that we felt it is a good way to get general...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Vigilance Key in Keeping Schools, Others Safe in Emergencies

Following a meeting of local law enforcement and school administrators from around the Pella area and Marion County, one of the messages that emerged from the group was emphasizing current safety procedures in place in the event of shootings or other emergencies. Madison Elementary Principal John Steddom coordinates safety protocols in the Pella Community School District, and says while they are always working to find better ways to keep students and staff protected throughout the school day, one of the best ways to do so is to avoid complacency. He says all of their buildings have secure entrances, but it’s critical that all visitors to the district adhere to procedures such as checking into the office and waiting for entry into buildings. The Pella Community School District and Pella Police Department intend to work on more safety drills this upcoming academic year in partnership with other county schools and agencies.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Storm Chasing Network to Present at Pella Public Library

The Pella Public Library is hosting a group dedicated to following severe weather events throughout the state. Zach Sharpe from Iowa Storm Chasing Network will present a kids program at 10:00 a.m. and an adult program at 11:00 a.m. this Friday in the Joan Kuyper Farver Auditorium in the Pella Community Center. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says the presentations will focus on how severe weather forms and other topics. Both events are free and open to the public.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Offering Seminar on Payroll

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is offering a new seminar as part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership Top Five series, the Top Five Tips to Understand Payroll this week. The seminar will go over paycheck calculations, tax withholdings and deductions, and how to better utilize the payroll for your business. The Top Five seminar will be on Wednesday, June 22nd from 9-10am. Find registration information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Leighton to Celebrate 4th of July Soon\

Area communities are set to celebrate Independence Day. City of Pella Fourth of July Committee Director Paul Kingma says several activities, a parade, and fireworks return on Monday, July 4th, starting at 1 p.m. Among the scheduled festivities in Pella include:. – Swimming at the Pella Aquatic Center from 1...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville, Bussey to Celebrate 4th of July

Communities in the area are set to celebrate independence day. Thrive Knoxville has several activities in different locations and fireworks are scheduled for Monday, July 4 starting at 7:45 a.m. Among the scheduled activities in Knoxville include:. Flag raising ceremony 7:45 a.m. Knoxville Police Department Freedom 5K Run/Walk 8:00 a.m.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Be A Hero Pool Party in Indianola on Saturday

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party Saturday, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be Saturday from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Partners with Rotary for Bed Build

Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Warren County joined with the Indianola Rotary Club and other community volunteer groups for a bed build over the weekend, including the Indianola Noon Lions, Girl Scout Troops 604, 324, and 256, and Lowes, making beds for children without a bed to sleep in at McCoy True Value.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Ruth Lenore (Richards) Henry

Services for Ruth Lenore (Richards) Henry, 96, of rural Indianola, IA, who passed away Monday, June 20th, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25th, at Farmers Chapel United Methodist Church in Indianola, with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24th, at Famers Chapel United Methodist Church with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmers Chapel United Methodist Church. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Writers Workshop to Release Peace Tree Mystery Novel

The writers of Marion County Writers Workshop have written a collaborative fiction story. about the Peace Tree, titled The Peace Tree Mystery. The novel is a mystery story about the disappearance of the Peace Tree, which was a giant sycamore tree that has stood since the late 1700s on the banks of the Des Moines River where Native Americans and later, white settlers, gathered to engage in peace talks and treaties. Marion County Writers Workshop Founder Mike Van Natta spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the book.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Approves Site Plan at 1010 N Jefferson Way

The Indianola City Council met in regular session and a special study session Monday evening. The council approved appointments to the Hometown Pride Committee, a FY2023 budget amendment, and a site plan amendment for the properties at 1010 N Jefferson Way before going into closed session to the purchase or sale of real estate.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

2022 Marion County Fair Queen Crowned

The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Richard Wayne “Dick” Stills

Services for Richard Wayne “Dick” Stills, 91, who passed away Monday, June 20th, in Des Moines, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24th, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the New Virginia Cemetery, in New Virginia. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23rd, at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given in his name to the Martensdale Fire Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Police Department Hosting Community Engagement Night

The Indianola Police Department is hosting a Community Engagement Night with the public about an active shooter and threat response by the department. School Resource Officer Jay Hackett will discuss A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate), while Sergeant Rick Largesse will talk about the department’s response in the event of an active shooter or active threat, and will give a presentation geared towards business owners and managers. The Community Engagement Night will be on Thursday, June 23rd from 6-8pm in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Schedule Public Referendum to Extend Local Sales and Service Tax

The Pella City Council will consider a resolution to schedule a public referendum to extend the Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) at their meeting Tuesday. A vote will be scheduled for a special election on Tuesday, September 13th to extend the current levy that expires at the end of next year. The council intends to use the revenue to fund several recreation and arts projects in the coming years, including a potential new indoor rec facility near the Pella Sports Park, renovation or replacement of the Pella Community Center, and several other projects.The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pella Public Safety Complex, which is also available to watch online: https://join.me/CityofPella.
PELLA, IA

