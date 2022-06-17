A Possible Hold on Building in Part of Fort Smith

Although Fort Smith is the fourth largest and second-most populous city in Arkansas, it isn’t a destination that often appears on most travel plans, much like most of the state. This is a real shame as there are quite a few exciting things to do in Fort Smith, especially for those interested in history.
Another edition of our Summer Reading List is out today with Daniel Jordan, co-owner of Pearl's Books in Fayetteville. The Riverman's Guide to the Kings River - Doug Allen (available in store) Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time...
FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Walmart will open two health clinics in Rogers and Fort Smith later this summer. The two new clinics are modeled after the Walmart Health clinic in Store No. 4108 on Elm Springs Road in Springdale that opened in July 2020. The retailer is also opening...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Audience members were asked to leave Thursday’s Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) meeting after board members said they became disruptive. Tensions boiled over when the topic of a parking lot, which sits adjacent to Fort Smith Brewing Company (FSBC) was called to order. FSBC...
On Friday evening a search for a drowning victim at Silver Bridge began. The victim's body was found Sunday afternoon, according to Crawford County Sherriff's Office.
"This tragic drowning was the second drowning in the same location in less than four weeks," the mayor said in a Facebook post.
A brief downpour of rain on Saturday led to slightly cooler temperatures just before the start of the NWA Pride Parade on Dickson Street in downtown Fayetteville. It was a welcome change after a day of bright, sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-90s. Thousands of people gathered for the...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KTFA) — A recent study by Out Leadership, a foundation working toward building LBGTQ+ leaders, ranks Arkansas 46 out of the 50 states for having an inclusive workplace environment. Emily Lawson is the CEO of Pink House Alchemy, a manufacturer of cooking and drink products in Fayetteville. She says Arkansas is not where […]
A St. Louis-based commercial real estate services firm has completed a $2.72 million deal to buy a former Hooters restaurant building and adjacent property near the Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive in Fayetteville. DCM Group is behind the purchase. The Washington County Clerk’s office recorded the deed...
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy three-star Ian Geffrard following his weekend official visit to Fayetteville. Geffrard, 6-6, 350, chose Arkansas over Auburn on Monday, where he visited June 3 weekend. Geffrard had approximately 14 offers. Upon leaving Arkansas, Geffrard talked about what impressed him about the Hogs.
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing 39-year-old woman. Ashley Scott was reported missing on Thursday, June 16, by a friend after she didn't show up to work and didn't answer phone calls or texts. Her coworkers said it was very unusual for Ashley to miss work.
OMAHA, Neb. — Lisa Luke was 36 weeks pregnant when she found out her unborn son had hypoplastic left heart syndrome. A surgeon told her not to Google it, but of course she had to, and she saw all the agonizing stories about the congenital disease. But doctors told...
Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said two Vian residents are dead and another is in an Arkansas hospital undergoing treatment for a gunshot to the face following an incident that took place Friday morning at a Vian residence. Lane said officers with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and Vian...
A former University of South Dakota basketball head coach has found a new home at the major DI level and within the SEC. It was announced last week that former USD head coach Todd Lee would be joining the Arkansas Razorbacks as an assistant coach. Lee will become the new...
