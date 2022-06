No arrests have been made after a melee broke out late Saturday night in Oglesby. Oglesby Police Chief Doug Hayse says among several fights near the Oglesby Elks Lodge, one man was stabbed and taken to OSF in Peoria. He had surgery Sunday morning and is recovering and expected to survive. As for who stabbed him, Hayse says they're still searching for that person. The chief describes a chaotic scene with several fights happening around the stabbing victim.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO