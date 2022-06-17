ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NC pizza chain Cugino Forno paid workers as little as $1.19 an hour, investigation finds

By Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZG15_0gEAwXMu00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Department of Labor investigation discovered that a popular group of pizza restaurants in North Carolina denied its employees full wages, overtime pay and took their tips.

According to the Department of Labor, Cugino Forno paid as little as $1.19 per hour as a cash wage to workers in their Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Clemmons locations.

Former Triad assistant principal, pastor sentenced to 4-5 years for student sex crimes

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division also determined that all three locations collected customer tips left for workers and used them to pay other employees’ wages, which violates minimum wage laws. Cugino Forno failed to pay the required overtime rate when applicable.

There was a total of $276,048 in back wages owed to the affected workers.

“Restaurant employees work hard, often for low wages, and many depend on the tips they receive from customers for good service to make ends meet,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Employers are obligated to pay their workers all their legally earned wages. Those who do not respect their workers’ rights will likely struggle to retain and recruit the people they need to remain competitive, as workers look for opportunities with employers that do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

How marriage rates have changed in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in North Carolina. You can read the national story here. Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing concern over the deterioration of the traditional family structure and […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Restaurants
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Society
State
North Carolina State
Winston-salem, NC
Food & Drinks
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
City
Clemmons, NC
WNCT

You can find Krispy Kreme’s new doughnut-flavored ice cream in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s a great “scoop” to start summer with! Krispy Kreme is debuting Original Glazed Soft Serve in 10 markets around the country, including Charlotte. Their “Original Glazed Soft Serve” is one-of-a-kind ice cream made from their secret glazed doughnut recipe. So yes, the ice cream tastes like a glazed doughnut. It’s […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NC appeals court won’t strike down medical certificate law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state appeals court on Tuesday rejected a request by an Eastern North Carolina eye doctor to strike down a state law that requires regulators to agree new operating rooms are needed in his region before they could be built. A three-judge panel of the intermediate-level state Court of Appeals court […]
RALEIGH, NC
Alissa Rose

Stimulus check is back: $200 could hit every North Carolina licensed driver.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in North Carolina compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in North Carolina could receive another stimulus check.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Department Of Labor#Triad#Hour Division#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

North Carolina ranks as 17th most patriotic state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Salute. With the Fourth of July coming up, the website Wallethub compiled a list of 2022’s Most Patriotic States in America, and North Carolina is ranked pretty high up there. Source: WalletHub Overall, North Carolina is ranked 17th in all of the United States as the most patriotic. When you break […]
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Children’s pride event in Winston-Salem at the center of protest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A children’s event was at the center of a protest in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon. Bookmarks hosted a drag queen story time ahead of the city’s pride parade. The event drew large crowds after the Forsyth County Republican Men’s Club announced it would host a protest outside the store. People cheered and welcomed […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle’s reported wife registers 2 new businesses at Myrtle Beach Safari’s address days after his arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle’s reported wives has registered two businesses since Antle’s arrest earlier this month — both with addresses listed as Myrtle Beach Safari, which he owns. China York filed articles of organization with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office for Vali Co LLC and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

Greensboro hit-and-run hurts small family business

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad dad believes he and his almost one-year-old son are lucky to be alive after a driver slammed into their truck and sent the vehicle rolling off the road. It happened Thursday evening at the intersection of South Josephine Boyd Street and Grove Street. “I was just driving along, ready […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Kids and guns: South Carolina lawmaker pushes for greater accountability

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly a month after 19 students and two teachers died in a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, South Carolina lawmakers are pushing to make it harder for kids to get guns. Experts say the rate of gun deaths among children is continuing to rise as more kids are involved in gun-related […]
KIDS
WNCT

NC House may back daily double on sports gambling legislation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina House next week could take up a bill passed by the Senate that would expand sports gambling in North Carolina. Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett), the House majority whip, gave that indication in a text message Thursday to WGHP. “Sports betting seems likely to move next week,” he wrote. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman competes on PBS cooking show

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting this week, you can watch a Winston-Salem woman compete in a nationally televised cooking competition. The PBS show “Great American Recipe” premieres Friday night June 24. The show producers chose Bambi Daniels after discovering her posts about food on her Instagram page. They invited her to compete against nine other […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

This is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in North Carolina

Everyone had a chance to eat. However, what are Americans choosing to consume? TOP Data has identified the top fast-food chains based on consumer trends for fast-food chains in America. It’s probably not the one you think of when you think of the top fast-food chains in North Carolina that TOP Data analyzed the spending habits of 12 million Americans.
RESTAURANTS
WRAL News

NC businessman selling his newly-purchased mansion for $5.9 million

Burlington, N.C. — A North Carolina businessman is selling his nearly 18,000 square-foot mansion for $5.9 million. Tax records show John Burton, resident of Burlington, bought the property in Burlington last December. The elegant mansion "transport[s] you to the French neoclassical era," according to its Triangle MLS listing featured...
BURLINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy