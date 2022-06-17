Rochelle Police Report: June 15

An Aurora man is facing charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the area of Orchard Road and Route 30 in Montgomery. 31-year-old Justin R. Taylor, of Aurora, was a passenger in the vehicle. He's charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, obstructing a police officer, and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Taylor was arrested by Kendall County deputies and was taken to the county jail in Yorkville. He posted bond to be released later on.

AURORA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO