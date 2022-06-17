Rochelle Police Report: June 15

AMBOY Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Amboy. Garrett R. Hicks was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday morning, according to police. Deputies were dispatched to 73 E. Kellen Drive in Amboy, in response to a neighbor asking for help. […]
AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Amboy man is dead Monday and a 19-year-old woman is being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Amboy. Lee County Sheriff’s found Garrett R. Hicks, 21, dead from an apparent gunshot wound just before 9 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the scene after a neighbor called for help in the area of E. Kellen Drive.
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb County nursing assistant has been arrested defrauding a local nursing home. Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were notified in February that officials at the DeKalb County Nursing Home discovered that a CNA had forged numerous time cards from October 2021 to February 2022, according to the department. […]
An Aurora man is facing charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the area of Orchard Road and Route 30 in Montgomery. 31-year-old Justin R. Taylor, of Aurora, was a passenger in the vehicle. He's charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, obstructing a police officer, and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Taylor was arrested by Kendall County deputies and was taken to the county jail in Yorkville. He posted bond to be released later on.
Initial reports are saying there was a shooting incident in Rockford. It happened approximately 1 AM in the 1500 block of spring court. Reports of multiple gunshots in the area. If you reports are saying that there are property damages. No reports of any shooting victims at this time. You...
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 7:30 PM in the neighborhood of the Deborah and Louise. Initial reports are saying there is an automobile accident near this location. A dark car and a light colored SUV or minivan are reported to be involved. No injuries are being...
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say they are investigating the murder of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, who was shot to death on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to Freeport Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. Saturday after Jackson had been admitted for a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital. Police learned the shooting […]
A Marengo man was arrested after he allegedly shoved a concrete construction cylinder into a police officer, striking him in Marengo, court records show. Robert S. Castiglia, 57, of the 300 block of Dietz Street in Marengo, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. A criminal […]
OGLESBY – A person was stabbed in an incident in Oglesby Saturday night. The Oglesby Police and EMS were called to the scene near the park where the Oglesby Summer Fun Fest was taking place around 11 PM. Authorities say the incident was isolated and that there is no danger to anyone else.
What happened: Shots fired with a possible shooting victim. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened approximately overnight just before 12:30 AM in the neighborhood of the Green and Webster. Initial reports are saying gunfire was heard in the area. Unconfirmed reports are saying at least one person may...
A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 to complain about a restaurant’s slow food service in Richmond and asking for the police to respond. Benjamin M. Albor, 61, of the 8600 block of Route 12 in Richmond, was charged with false report to a public safety agency, a Class A misdemeanor. A criminal […]
On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m.,. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of S. New Towne Drive. The passenger, Demarice Smith-Brown, had multiple outstanding warrants and was taken into. custody without incident. During the investigation, officers were able to locate and...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Strong winds and extreme heat fueled a backyard fire on Monday that quickly escalated. Rockford Fire Department received the call around 3:30 p.m. for an emergency in the 1000 block of Island Ave. The fire spread by fence to a neighbor’s detached two-car garage next door causing $40,000 worth of damage.
A McHenry man has been sentenced to five years in prison for throwing urine onto corrections officers on two different occasions while being held in the McHenry County Jail. Nicholas B. Hitztaler, 23, of the 800 block of North Melrose Court in McHenry, has been held in the McHenry County Jail since November 24, jail […]
A 43-year-old Lena, Ill., woman faces charges after an ATV crash shortly after 11:45 p.m. Friday on North Williams Road, one-quarter mile south of West Clinton Street in rural Nora, Ill. Police were dispatched to the area for a traffic accident, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess...
Kane County Sheriff's Deputies received a regional dispatch reporting a road rage incident where the occupants of the vehicle pointed firearms at other motorists on I-90 on June 14. A detective who stopped stopped the car and smelled cannabis coming from the car and then proceeding the search the car....
