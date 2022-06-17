ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Smoke seen on Gordon Drive after fire report

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBov0_0gEAvDzp00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Heavy smoke was reported in Sioux City after officials were called to a fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267gwh_0gEAvDzp00
Photo Courtesy of Iowa DOT camera

Around 12:50 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the 3000 block of Correctionville Road for a report of a small structure fire.

Iowa mayor resigns after golf course ‘incident’

An Iowa DOT camera that looks east from Lewis Boulevard showed heavy smoke lingering around Gordon Drive minutes after the fire crews were called.

Once on the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the house. Water was put on the house within two minutes of the crews arriving.

One person and two cats were inhabiting the house, and officials said they were able to get out of the house safely. According to fire crew personnel, the entire house isn’t considered a loss, just the living area. The garage wasn’t damaged.

An investigation on the cause of the fire is being conducted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Accident#Sioux City Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
nwestiowa.com

Hull teen cited for alcohol in his pickup

SHELDON—A 19-year-old Hull resident was cited about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, June 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. The citing of Carter James Van Voorst stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Highway 18 on the west side of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana

PRIMGHAR—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces an additional charge after he was found in possession of marijuana during his arrest on an O’Brien County warrant about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The arrest of Zane Wesley Kirkwood stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Nissan Altima for...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City teen arrested for car theft

ORANGE CITY—A 16-year-old Orange City female was arrested about 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, on a charge of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent. The arrest stemmed from the juvenile female calling 911 in Cherokee County and admitting she had cut off her probation ankle bracelet and stolen a car in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Hot 104.7

These Are The 20 Worst Places To Live In All Of Iowa

The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Teens cited for alcohol at Dog Creek Park

SUTHERLAND—Two Remsen teenagers were cited about 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Nineteen-year-old Jeremy James Koenck and 18-year-old Wesley John Galles were cited at the Dog Creek Park north campground southeast of Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SUTHERLAND, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull driver arrested for OWI near Ashton

ASHTON—A 39-year-old Hull man was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Saturday, June 18, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Bradley James Kats stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup for an equipment violation on 220th Street east of the Pierce Avenue intersection about four miles northeast of Ashton.
ASHTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed for contact violation

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Juan Sebastian Esquibel stemmed from being observed walking down the street and entering the west Casey’s General Store in Sheldon with an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Info sought on hit-and-run near Boyden

BOYDEN—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at 2869 Kingbird Ave., three miles northeast of Boyden. An unknown northbound vehicle entered the west ditch of the gravel road, drove through a barbed wire fence, exited by driving through the fence again, and left the area without reporting the accident sometime in the overnight hours of Thursday, June 16, into Friday, June 17.
BOYDEN, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy