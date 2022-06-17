Smoke seen on Gordon Drive after fire report

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Heavy smoke was reported in Sioux City after officials were called to a fire.

Photo Courtesy of Iowa DOT camera

Around 12:50 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the 3000 block of Correctionville Road for a report of a small structure fire.

An Iowa DOT camera that looks east from Lewis Boulevard showed heavy smoke lingering around Gordon Drive minutes after the fire crews were called.

Once on the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the house. Water was put on the house within two minutes of the crews arriving.

One person and two cats were inhabiting the house, and officials said they were able to get out of the house safely. According to fire crew personnel, the entire house isn’t considered a loss, just the living area. The garage wasn’t damaged.

An investigation on the cause of the fire is being conducted.

