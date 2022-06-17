ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers have 'special quarterback' in Trey Lance

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) let it be known he believes the second-year pro is ready to assume control of the offense. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Officially, there remain more questions than answers about who will start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this fall. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo has spent the past several months recovering from the March surgery he had to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder, and 2021 rookie Trey Lance served as San Francisco QB1 from organized team activities through mandatory minicamp.

While speaking earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan explained that Lance is "going to be able to handle this pressure" as it pertains to starting at the sport's most important position, but Shanahan didn't directly confirm the 22-year-old will be atop the depth chart come September. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk let it be known he believes the second-year pro is ready to assume control of the offense.

"I’ve seen a whole lot from him, especially since we’ve started this offseason program, how much he’s grown, just seeing him throw the football, leading the locker room, connecting with guys," Aiyuk remarked about Lance. "Yeah, we have a special quarterback."

Garoppolo continues to be linked in rumors with the Carolina Panthers, but many around the league believe clubs are waiting for the 49ers to cut Jimmy G this summer and, thus, would not trade for him beforehand.

As for Aiyuk, he finished last season third on the 49ers with 56 catches, 84 targets, and 826 receiving yards, per ESPN stats. He also contributed five touchdown grabs.

