Storm knocks out power for thousands across Tennessee and Kentucky

With E. H. Crump saying little or nothing about whether or not he would support the state or national Democratic tickets in Shelby County, the general election campaign in Tennessee continued to be hard-fought. John G. Townsend was a former United States Senator from Delaware who headed the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. Townsend was quoted the first week of October as saying Crump had made a “deal” to support Carroll Reece for the United States Senate. When contacted by members of the press, Crump snapped, “I have made no deal with anyone on anything, from president on down.” According to the Nashville Tennessean’s Washington Bureau, Senator Townsend was quoted as having said, “I haven’t made the deal myself, but I understand that one has been made.” Until recently, the Shelby County political organization and its master had been licking the wounds it had received from its thrashing in the August Democratic primary. Ed Crump had said or done little with reference to politics since both candidates he had supported for the U. S. Senate and the governorship had been soundly defeated. “I don’t believe I could write the word ‘politics’ right now if I had a pencil in my hand,” the Memphis Boss had told one inquiring reporter.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO