Storm knocks out power for thousands across Tennessee and Kentucky

By Minyvonne Burke
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 70,000 customers in Kentucky and nearly 40,000 in Tennessee are experiencing power outages after a storm passed through the area on Friday. The outages come amid high temperatures and a heat advisory that prompted a warning from Nashville Mayor John Cooper to take precautions. A significant number...

