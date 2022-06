During this weekend's Texas GOP biennial convention in Houston, delegates voted on — and passed — their latest platform, which includes decisive anti-LGBTQ+ measures. One section of the platform labeled "Homosexuality and Gender Issues" states that "homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice." The Texas Tribune reports that this language is a new addition that was not included in the 2018 or 2020 party platforms.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO