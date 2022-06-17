ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

No Burn Advisory

By Antonio Clark
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo ( KREX ) – The Mesa County Public health has released a no-burn advisory from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. on June 17 th . During this advised time, no burning of any type is permitted, including agricultural burning.

Mesa County as well as other locations throughout the Western Slope have been issued a Red Flag Warning by the National Weather Service. Dry thunderstorms with strong gusts are forecast.

Consider these alternatives instead of burning:

  • Take yard waste to the Mesa County Organic Materials composting facility at Mesa County Solid Waste, 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50. The facility accepts material for composting at no charge and is open Wednesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. For more information, call (970) 263-9319.
  • Compost leaves and grass clippings yourself. This can improve water retention in your yard or garden.
  • Rent or borrow a wood chipper for your tree and shrub trimmings. Chipped branches can also be good mulch.

For information on current air quality conditions and to learn if it’s OK to burn, visit the link below.

Air Quality Conditions | Mesa County Public Health

