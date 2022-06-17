ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club getting ready for expansion

By Chris Flood
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to meet a growing need for a facility that’s already at capacity, the Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club held a groundbreaking ceremony June 15 to kick off the club’s expansion. Located near the corner of Route 24 and Oak Orchard Road, the club was built...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
Ocean City Today

Tuna and Tiaras tourney moved to next weekend

Second annual fishing competition to benefit WSW organization. (June 17, 2022) The second annual Tuna and Tiaras tournament was postponed a week due to poor weather and fishing conditions offshore. “The seas were very unfavorable for both fishing days and safety is our first concern,” said organizer Pam Taylor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

High summer flowers featured at Mill Pond Garden June 26

To celebrate the high summer flowers in season, Mill Pond Garden will open to welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Tickets, available at millpondgarden.com, are $15 to admit a vehicle with up to six visitors. Guests will experience glorious flowering...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Love Creek students hold Spanish immersion showcase

Love Creek Elementary held a Spanish immersion showcase June 7, when students in kindergarten through third grade performed a song in Spanish for their peers to enjoy. Kindergarten chose the song “Burbujas” because it was a fun song to learn and helped them review vocabulary they had learned in class. First grade chose the song “El Monstruo de la Laguna (The Lake Monster)” because music is one of the most effective ways to introduce a second language, as well as cultural knowledge.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Muse and Cruz control Friday night Georgetown Library 5K

The 18th annual Friday night Georgetown Library 5K was so hot at the start June 17, the chilled watermelons were sweating. Sensible striders stayed home, and dark clouds billowed over Pine Street, which became Thunder Road minutes before Tim Bamforth said, “Runners set.”. Only 37 runners toed the starting...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Erica Kennedy
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawaretoday.com

When and Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Delaware

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. The Dover casino will celebrate its first summer after a major rebrand with a 4th of July celebration, complete with fireworks, food trucks, giveaways and more. Sunday, July 3. Festivities in...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Inn at Rehoboth to host ribbon cutting June 22

The Inn at Rehoboth will host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, followed by refreshments and a tour of the newly renovated facility at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach. Owned and operated by SSN Hotels group, the Inn at Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Paradise Pub event raises funds for cancer research

Paradise Pub in Long Neck hosted a special event on Mother’s Day, May 8, to raise funds to benefit Beebe Oncology Services. May 8 is World Ovarian Cancer Day, and the pub’s patrons supported ovarian cancer research by attending its Mother’s Day Drag Brunch featuring entertainment from several area drag queens. A total of $2,700 was raised through door donations, T-shirt sales and a 50/50 raffle.
LONG NECK, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary inducts new members

Three new members were recently inducted into the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club. Rotarians shown are (l-r) Membership Chair Jim Hellier; Will Makowski, Realtor, Lee Ann Wilkinson Group; Meredith Rothstein, survivor specialist and breast cancer patient advocate with the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition; Katie Millard, director of development and advocacy for Habitat for Humanity; and Hugh Dawkins, Rotary district governor.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Pittsville youth academy celebrating the life of DFC Hilliard with community event

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Forge Youth and Family Academy, a youth organization, is putting together an event to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Hilliard. The organization was going to put on an event celebrating 7 years of being open, but after the news of the loss of Deputy First Class Hilliard, FORGE wanted to open up the event to members of the community. At the event, residents can share stories and celebrate the life of the officer while enjoying each others company.
PITTSVILLE, MD
Cape Gazette

Delaware Realtors collect donations for Food Bank

Real estate professionals in Delaware came together during the 2022 National Realtor Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 also were contributed to the food bank. The Sussex County Association of Realtors, Kent County Association of Realtors...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Beautiful spacious Cape Cod only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth

Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NBC Philadelphia

3 Kids Hurt in Boating Accident on Delaware River, Officials Say

Officials say three juveniles have been injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river. The News Journal reported that Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened Thursday on the Indian River in Millsboro. A boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling...
MILLSBORO, DE

Comments / 0

