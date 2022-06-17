ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

ROSEBURG VA OUTPATIENT CLINICS WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY FOR HOLIDAY

 4 days ago

Roseburg VA outpatient clinics will be closed on Monday in honor of Juneteenth. A release said June 19,1865 is...

kqennewsradio.com

P3 HEALTH PARTNERS HOLDING OPEN HOUSE

P3 Health Partners are holding an open house event at its Medical Group Stephens Clinic on Wednesday. Seniors are encouraged to attend and meet the P3 Oregon healthcare team, and tour the clinic. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. those attending...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Springfield will not move forward with proposed Main Street changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The City of Springfield will not move forward with the existing Draft Main Street Facility Plan that proposed raised medians and nine roundabouts to improve Main Street safety. The City Council adopted a resolution to develop an alternative plan for improving Main Street safety at its meeting...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Bay URA, June 21

The City of Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency will meet on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The meeting will be held immediately following the City Council meeting, which begins at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall. Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the Urban Renewal Agency under regular agenda items or public comments are required by URA Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Remote Attendance Link via Microsoft Teams Meeting Live Link/Video Agenda: 1. Public Comments; a. Public Comments; 2. Consent Calendar; a. Approval of June 7, 2022 Minutes; b. Acceptance of May 2022 Financial Reports and Check Register; 3. Executive Session; The Agency will meet in executive session pursuant to ORS 192.660 (2) (e) for the purpose of discussing real property transactions. 4. Adjourn.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DESIGN PLAN STUDY UNDERWAY FOR DIAMOND LAKE BOULEVARD

Work on a design plan study to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/Oregon 138 East is underway, after the City of Roseburg recently kicked off a project with the state and a consultant. A release said the project’s goal is to create a plan for the development...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

JUNETEENTH OBSERVED MONDAY

While the holiday fell on Sunday, Juneteenth is being observed Monday. It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans after Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. While the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. On June 19, 1865 the army announced that more than 250,000 enslaved black people in that state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth”, by the newly freed people in Texas.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MOTOR OFFICER/HOMELESS LIAISON JOSH CHAVEZ HONORED

Roseburg Police Department Motor Officer and Homeless Liaison Josh Chavez was recently named the 2021 Roseburg Optimist Club Officer of the Year for his commitment, professionalism and outstanding service. The award was given during a special lunch event at RPD on May 27th. At the same time, Police Chief Gary...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Porchfest 2022 returns to Grants Pass

Porchfest took place for the first time in two years in Grants Pass due to the pandemic. This family-friendly music festival fills the streets of Lawnridge Avenue and Washington Blvd.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.20.22

Aviva Health CEO KC Bolton with an update on the grand opening Wednesday night for their new building on the non-profit campus near Costco. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 20 22.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Co. Airport District, June 20

This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold a Budget Hearing for the 2022/23 fiscal year budget, followed by a Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. These meetings will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport’s main hangar office located at 1321 W Airport Way, North Bend. The meetings may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UPTD SEEKING CANDIDATES FOR BOARD VACANCY

Umpqua Public Transportation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its Board of Directors. A release said the person appointed will serve the reminder of a term, which expires in June of 2023. Mark Hendershott resigned from the board effective June 8th. The Board of Directors is...
UMPQUA, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
EAGLE POINT, OR
klcc.org

Cheers, mate! A new brewery opens Thursday in South Eugene

A restaurant from Down Under opens Thursday in South Eugene. It's called Drop Bear Brewery. Owners Lorraine and David Lehane came to Oregon from Michigan, but lived most of their lives in Australia. David Lehane told KLCC, “We retired, and this is our crazy idea of a retirement plan.”
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ADAPT ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGES

Adapt Integrated Health Care has announced a transition in leadership for its Board of Directors and the addition of new board members. Todd Munsey, who has served on the board for 22 years, has yielded the board chair position as of June 14th, and will continue serving as an active board member. Kelsey Wood, a board member since 2013 and current vice chair, has stepped into the board chair position.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police and medics save life in overdose incident

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police report that they carried out lifesaving efforts at the scene of a possible overdose yesterday at Sixth Avenue and Adams Street. Eugene Police Department said that at about 3:45 p.m. on June 20, police arrived to the scene of a possible overdose in a car at the intersection of west Sixth Avenue and Adams Street. Police say a sergeant and officers pined the car in place to stop it from rolling away before beginning their efforts in earnest. They add that the man inside the car was not breathing, so they broke the passenger window to get into the car.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CITY CHARTER REVIEW COMMITTEE TO HOLD FIRST MEETING

The Roseburg City Charter Review Committee will hold its first meeting Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The group includes councilors Andrea Zielinski, Sheri Moothart and Bob Cotterell, along with citizen members Mike Baker, Sheila Cox and Jeffery Weller. The committee has been tasked with evaluating the current document, which has...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What's being built near Home Depot in Grants Pass?

GRANTS PASS — News 10 viewer Julie asked, "Can you please tell me what’s being built on Mill St and F Street in Grants Pass. It’s adjacent to Home Depot." News 10 reached out to the Josephine County office and spoke with County Assessor Connie Roach. Roach...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Cow loose on highway in Thurston

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A cow was seen running loose on the highway in Thurston Saturday morning, according to witnesses. This happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 126 near the intersection of Main Street. A video posted on a community Facebook page shows a law enforcement officer chasing the cow. KEZI has...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Winston, OR

Winston is a little city in Oregon's Douglas County that makes up for its lack of size with history and leisure options. Its characteristic climate provides excellent conditions for exploring everything it has to offer. You may also consider the small size a plus because it allows you to have...
WINSTON, OR

