Sioux Stitchers at Sioux Center library

SIBLEY—Summer fun continues with the return of the third annual Market on Main and Crazy Day activities scheduled for Thursday, June 23, in downtown Sibley. “All businesses, vendors and others wanting to sell goods are welcome to set up along Ninth Street,” said Sibley Chamber director Ashley Ackerman. “Pampered Chef — Jodi Wagenaar, Flippin’ Good Stuff, Shear Magic, The Porch on Main, Grace Boutique and Aaliyah’s Lemonade Stand are just a few of who will be setting up to sell.”

SIBLEY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO