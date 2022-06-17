Sioux Stitchers at Sioux Center library

SUTHERLAND—The Sutherland City Council revisited nagging tree maintenance problems during its June 6 meeting. The main threat is the emerald ash borer, which renewed concerns for O’Brien County officials after it was confirmed at Mill Creek Park in Paullina. Public works director Tony Larsen, who also is on...
SWISHER—Betty Jean (Frerichs) Dorsey, 78, Swisher, IA, died June 14, 2022 at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, IA. Private family burial of the cremated remains will be at the Ankeny Memorial Gardens in Ankeny, at a later date. Betty was born June 30,...
SIOUX CENTER—Shirley Jane DeRuyter, 93, Sioux Center, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Crown Pointe Care Center in Sioux Center. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. Times will be announced at a later date.
CRAIG—Sue Ann Jennings, 55, of Craig, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Correctionville Specialty Care in Correctionville, IA, following lengthy illnesses. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden, IA, with Pastor Connie McWilliams of Missouri Valley Community Of Christ Church officiating.
The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
STEEN, MN—Winnie Scholten, 98, Hills, MN, formerly of Sioux Center, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Tuff Memorial Home in Hills. Service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Steen Reformed Church in Steen, MN. Burial will be at Eastside Cemetery in rural Steen, MN. Visitation will be 1:30-3 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Hills, MN.
GRANVILLE—Ellten Jederberg, age 60, of rural Granville, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home in rural Granville. Visitation service with family present will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Andringa Funeral Home in Sheldon. Arrangements are under the care of the Andringa Funeral...
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Several RV Parks have been approved, proposed, or discussed in the Iowa Great Lakes. With growing interest in the ventures, Okoboji City Administrator Michael Meyers says it’s probably time to regulate them in the city’s zoning ordinance. The full city council agreed it’s...
SIBLEY—Summer fun continues with the return of the third annual Market on Main and Crazy Day activities scheduled for Thursday, June 23, in downtown Sibley. “All businesses, vendors and others wanting to sell goods are welcome to set up along Ninth Street,” said Sibley Chamber director Ashley Ackerman. “Pampered Chef — Jodi Wagenaar, Flippin’ Good Stuff, Shear Magic, The Porch on Main, Grace Boutique and Aaliyah’s Lemonade Stand are just a few of who will be setting up to sell.”
PRIMGHAR—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces an additional charge after he was found in possession of marijuana during his arrest on an O’Brien County warrant about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The arrest of Zane Wesley Kirkwood stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Nissan Altima for...
PRIMGHAR—A question-and-answer session of the proposed Heartland Greenway carbon-capture pipeline took up much of the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, June 14. Representatives from Navigator CO2 Ventures, the company behind the project, updated the board on where the pipeline plan is at and took queries from...
Parks Marina, a staple of East Okoboji Lake in northwest Iowa, removed lake bed sediment last year near its boat forklift station without a permit — a repeat offense, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The marina was recently fined $5,000 for the infraction but was granted an “after-the-fact permit” to approve the […]
The post Prominent marina excavated Okoboji lake without permit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CENTER—A proposed new ordinance would allow the city of Sioux Center to oversee food trucks coming into the community. The Sioux Center City Council at its June 6 council meeting held its first review of the “Mobile Food & Beverage Vendors” chapter to be added to the city’s zoning ordinance, if approved.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa judge is among five applicants for a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. Judge Patrick Tott, who’s the Chief District Court Judge of the Third Judicial District based in Sioux City, will be interviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission, next Monday morning.
SIBLEY—Hood Packaging in Sibley reached the golden anniversary of its dedication that began in 1972 and invited the community to celebrate. Local residents could partake in a brat or hot dog meal with chips, cookie and a drink, along with games and a tour of the facility during an open house held on Friday.
Nathaniel Isiah Zuniga, 22, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband, providing false information to sex offender registry; sentenced June 8, five years prison. Jaxsen Carter Van Roekel-Davis, 20, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amidst the high school and college football players at the Sanford Fieldhouse on Monday stood a 14-year-old boy, tossing a football with his dad. While the activity may seem mundane, it’s something that wouldn’t have been possible a year ago for 14-year-old Landyn Keiser.
Comments / 0