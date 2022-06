The first of two water rate increases for city residents was approved unanimously at the June 14th meeting of the Prophetstown City Council. The amount and timing of a rate increase has been discussed for several months which, according to Mayor Steve Swanson, is needed to fund a new city water plant which may begin construction later this year. “The current water plant has been limping along and it is well over 30 years old,” said Swanson.

