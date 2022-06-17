ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Through Court Refurbishment, Bradley Beal's Legacy in D.C. Is Bigger Than Just Hoops

By Ethan Cadeaux
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradley Beal's legacy in D.C. is bigger than just basketball originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Over the past decade, Bradley Beal has progressed from a high-upside prospect from Florida into one of the NBA's best shooting guards. Drafted third overall in 2012, Beal has risen to stardom wearing a Wizards...

