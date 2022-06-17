Through Court Refurbishment, Bradley Beal's Legacy in D.C. Is Bigger Than Just Hoops
A major potential piece of the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class will be making his final announcement soon.
On Tuesday night, 4-star safety Tyler Turner announced that he will be making his final commitment on Wednesday evening, choosing between Oregon and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Turner is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 33 S and No. 337 overall player in the 2023 class. Coming off of a visit to Eugene last weekend, several recruiting analysts have put in Crystal Ball Predictions at 247Sports for Turner to end up committing to the Ducks.
So will he ultimately choose Oregon over the Sooners? We will have to tune in on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in order to find out.
Film
Tyler Turner’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
87
TX
S
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
S
ESPN
3
78
TX
S
On3 Recruiting
4
91
TX
S
247 Composite
3
0.8816
TX
S
Vitals
Hometown
Brennan, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
180 Pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022
Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022, June 17, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Oklahoma Sooners
