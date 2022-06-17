Chinese Cultural Festival Kicks Off At Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is “China Day,” a day to recognize and celebrate Chinese heritage and traditions in the United States. And the Chinese Cultural Festival kicked off at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

The festival features traditional instruments, a Chinese tea ceremony, a traditional Chinese dragon dance, and even a kung-fu performance.

The Chinese ambassador met with Mayor Jim Kenney.

He compared China and the United States as two different flowers in the same garden.

“The theme of this year’s flower show, the full bloom, reminds me of the old Chinese saying, ‘A single flower does not make spring, 100 flowers in full blossom brings spring to the garden,'” Chinese Ambassador Huang Ping said.

The Chinese Cultural Festival continues 2 p.m. on Friday, and the flower show runs through Sunday.