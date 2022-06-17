ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Cultural Festival Kicks Off At Philadelphia Flower Show

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is “China Day,” a day to recognize and celebrate Chinese heritage and traditions in the United States. And the Chinese Cultural Festival kicked off at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

The festival features traditional instruments, a Chinese tea ceremony, a traditional Chinese dragon dance, and even a kung-fu performance.

The Chinese ambassador met with Mayor Jim Kenney.

He compared China and the United States as two different flowers in the same garden.

“The theme of this year’s flower show, the full bloom, reminds me of the old Chinese saying, ‘A single flower does not make spring, 100 flowers in full blossom brings spring to the garden,'” Chinese Ambassador Huang Ping said.

The Chinese Cultural Festival continues 2 p.m. on Friday, and the flower show runs through Sunday.

phillyfunguide.com

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square

The Dragon is back! Returning for the first time in three years, the spectacular Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square is a celebration of light and culture with magnificent steel-framed and silk-wrapped giant lighted sculptures, created using traditional Chinese methods. The popular 200-foot-long dragon returns along with an all-new...
NBC Philadelphia

Photos: Wawa Welcome America: Juneteenth Block Party

The Wawa Welcome America festival kicked off on Sunday with the Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum of Philadelphia. AAMP partnered with Wawa and Visit Philadelphia to host the family-friendly outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out photos from the event, which featured live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks.
Spring Township, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

West Philadelphia: Music Lovers Gather For 2022 Porchfest

On June 4, homeowners in West Philadelphia opened their porch to the community for a free music festival where musicians performed throughout the neighborhood. Sunny weather on the Saturday afternoon greeted attendees as they filled the streets of West Philadelphia singing and dancing along to songs. Genres heard throughout the daylong Porchfest festival ranged from pop, rock, jazz, country, and R&B.
CBS Philly

50 Philadelphia City Pools To Open For Summer: Here’s The Opening Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday would have been a great day to go for a swim at one of Philadelphia’s public pools, but the wait is almost over. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said that a handful of pools will be opening on Tuesday. The city says 80% of the available pools will open this summer. The city is working around the nationwide lifeguard shortage to ensure kids are safe while they swim. Making a splash this summer season. The city said Friday outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning next Tuesday, but Philadelphia Parks and Rec says only 50 of the 63...
#Cultural Festival#Flowers#Old Chinese
globalcirculate.com

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez On Made In America Festival, Jay-Z, Social Consciousness And More

The Made in America festival will return to Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia this September 3 and 4. The two-day festival, led by Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator and featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Tate McRae, Victoria Monet, Pusha T and more, was once again curated by Roc Nation founder Jay-Z.
CBS Philly

Juneteenth Celebrations Continue Throughout Tri-State Region In Observance Of Federal Holiday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Millions of Americans are off Monday in Observance of Juneteenth, the nation’s newest federal holiday. June 19 fell on Sunday and celebrations have been held all weekend. Juneteenth marks the date in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce that all enslaved people were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation. Celebrations are underway throughout the Delaware Valley Monday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy spoke at the Greater Mount Zion AME Church on Monday morning. He said this is a day when we must come to recognize New Jersey’s troubled history when...
CBS Philly

Get Fresh Daily Juneteenth With Plant-Based BBQ In West Philadelphia Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get Fresh Daily will be celebrating the second annual Juneteenth BBQ this Sunday. The nonprofit transformed a portion of the Global Leadership Academy Campus, creating a teaching and learning garden for students and the community. This weekend’s plant-based cookout will showcase a DJ and dance party. The space is also meant to be a respite and destination for wellness. The organizers say Freedom Greens and Garden is a perfect tie-in to the Juneteenth celebration and all the food has been donated by local organizations. “We’re celebrating our right to be well. Our right to come together in community, to be healthy and really providing a space for people of color in this neighborhood who don’t necessarily have this type of access. To provide with a space to say you are deserving of this and this is the hub for that,” Get Fresh Daily’s Jiana Murdic said. The plant-based BBQ will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 52nd Street and Malcolm X Park, right where the parade ends. While everything is free, donations are welcome and will go toward running the program.
China
Teressa P.

Happy Juneteenth 2022: Food and Festivities Guide

6/18/2022 - Revised for clarification and Barnes Foundation Father's Day/Juneteenth event added. Juneteenth (June 19th) is now a national holiday and becoming another food-focused celebration and I’m all for it! I’m not from Texas, where the celebration originated, but the common thread woven in all Freedom Celebrations is soul food.
phillyvoice.com

Family mourns attorney from Philippines shot on way to Philly airport

The government attorney from the Philippines who had been vacationing in Philadelphia when he was shot and killed during the weekend is being mourned online by family members. John Albert Laylo, 35, was a passenger in an Uber with his mother, Leah Bustamante Laylo, when he was struck in the head by one of the bullets that had smashed through the vehicle's window. The shooting happened around 4:10 a.m. Saturday along the 200 block of South 38th Street in University City.
westphillylocal.com

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival to be held on 52nd Street this Sunday

Some major Juneteenth celebrations will be held in West Philly this Sunday. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival is returning after the pandemic-related hiatus. The 2022 Juneteenth Parade participants will march along 52nd Street – from Jefferson to Pine. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Malcolm X Park where the festival will take place until 8 p.m.
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.  “The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
CBS Philly

Juneteenth Celebrations Taking Place Across Philadelphia Region Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Events are taking place all across the Philadelphia region to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade is taking place at 11 a.m. The parade route starts at 52nd and Parkside Streets and will run all the way to Malcolm X Park where a festival will begin at 12 p.m. Delaware County will hold a Juneteenth celebration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rose Tree Park in Media. In Montgomery County, a Juneteenth celebration is being held on Main Street in Norristown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Juneteenth...
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: 4-Day Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Underway In Wilmington, Celebrating 35th Year

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 SummerFest is hitting a high note on Friday, taking a road trip down the road to Wilmington. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is underway, celebrating its 35th year. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast. It attracts some of the best jazz musicians in the country to Rodney Square. The festival is free to attend, but don’t think you’re getting gipped on entertainment. Some of the brightest jazz musicians in the country are here, as well as some newcomers — and they hope you’ll come too. “I love jazz and glad...
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

