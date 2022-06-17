Holiday Trash Collection for Week of June 20 - 24, 2022

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -WARM, or Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, has a total of 75 guests across its two sites. The organization has been providing non-congregate shelter since the beginning of the pandemic. With rising temperatures, WARM leaders are calling on community members to fill urgent supply needs. “Anybody that can...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The ceremonies are complete, the pictures are taken, and now it's finally time for the bridge on Lakeside Drive at Blackwater Creek to open. It's taken two years of planning, hard work, and $26 million, but phase one of the project is complete ahead of schedule and under budget.
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF1 tornado struck Goochland County, damaging 16 homes Thursday evening. The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph. Goochland County has several resources available for anyone impacted by the storm:. Emergency Operations...
(WFXR) — While Juneteenth — a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865 — technically took place on Sunday, numerous facilities across the Commonwealth are changing their operations on Monday in honor of this holiday. Here is a list of government offices that are closed and services that […]
Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some upcoming changes are in the works for one Lynchburg staple restaurant. Moore's Country Store is getting out of the fuel business and going back to its roots: hot dogs. The company sold its gas stations to the Express Lane Group, so they could focus...
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Deputies in Amherst County need your help to identify a woman suspected in a theft. The Amherst County Sheriff's Office says the woman was involved in a larceny at the Madison Heights Walmart on June 8. The vehicle she was last seen using is...
BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Fire & EMS responded to an overnight two-vehicle crash that resulted in thousands of gallons of diesel fuel spilling and forced multiple roads to close down. It happened early Saturday morning on June 18 on 220 North near Santana Estates Road in...
ROANOKE, Va. – The 6th District for the US House is holding a primary to determine the Republican nominee. Incumbent Ben Cline and Merritt Hale are vying to be the Republican nominee for the district, which covers Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. Cline has held the...
LYNCHBURG, Va.(WSET) — A fire has caused massive damage to a home in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Fire Department says they received a call around 6:15 about a fire at 17 Beverly Street. Once on the scene, firefighters say they saw massive flames coming from the home. Battalion Chief Kenny...
The preliminary storm report by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield shows a tornado likely occurred at 7:47 p.m. northwest of Irwin. Survey shows widespread, uprooted and snapped trees on Rock Castle and Old Stage Roads. Sixteen homes were damages with widespread power outages. NWS estimates a width of 100 yards with a wind speed of 90 miles per hour.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. For information to help keep your children safe online, visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting along Commonwealth Drive. ACPD says officers were called out to the 2100 block around 12:50 a.m. Friday, June 17. Several buildings were hit, but no one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime...
LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools is mourning the tragic loss of a Smithland Elementary School teacher. 37-year-old Stephanie Van Nortwick died on June 9 at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville after a car accident on June 7. According to the Smithland Elementary website, Van Nortwick taught fifth grade....
Before June 17, 1949, the ground was already very saturated by recent rains. A tropical low moved from Georgia into the Mid-Atlantic. This was not a named tropical storm, but a very moist, humid air mass. The rain was enhanced along Shenandoah Mountain because of the terrain. Air rising around...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. A standoff in Lynchburg is now over after more than 18 hours of negotiations, according to Lynchburg Police. At about 2:11 a.m. Thursday, the department received an ‘unknown trouble’ call, where officers could hear a man and woman arguing before the call disconnected, according to authorities.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police report that a previously missing and endangered man has been found safe. Officers responded to the 3300-block of Campbell Avenue for a report of a missing person shortly after 9:00 p.m. Friday evening. 57-year-old Wanjema Muhoro left his friend’s home after he was...
After tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms ripped through the commonwealth Thursday night, causing immense damage in several areas, the National Weather Service has confirmed the existence of three tornados touching down.
Comments / 0