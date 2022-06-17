ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Holiday Trash Collection for Week of June 20 - 24, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrash Collection for the Week of June 20 - 24, 2022. Public Works will...

WHSV

WARM in need of supplies: How you can help

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -WARM, or Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, has a total of 75 guests across its two sites. The organization has been providing non-congregate shelter since the beginning of the pandemic. With rising temperatures, WARM leaders are calling on community members to fill urgent supply needs. “Anybody that can...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSET

New Blackwater Creek bridge opens to public traffic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The ceremonies are complete, the pictures are taken, and now it's finally time for the bridge on Lakeside Drive at Blackwater Creek to open. It's taken two years of planning, hard work, and $26 million, but phase one of the project is complete ahead of schedule and under budget.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC12

EF1 tornado damages 16 homes in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF1 tornado struck Goochland County, damaging 16 homes Thursday evening. The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph. Goochland County has several resources available for anyone impacted by the storm:. Emergency Operations...
GOOCHLAND, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Waynesboro, VA
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Woman wanted in Madison Heights Walmart theft

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Deputies in Amherst County need your help to identify a woman suspected in a theft. The Amherst County Sheriff's Office says the woman was involved in a larceny at the Madison Heights Walmart on June 8. The vehicle she was last seen using is...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
#Trash Collection
WSLS

US House District 6 primary results on June 21, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – The 6th District for the US House is holding a primary to determine the Republican nominee. Incumbent Ben Cline and Merritt Hale are vying to be the Republican nominee for the district, which covers Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. Cline has held the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Residents flee destructive Lynchburg house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va.(WSET) — A fire has caused massive damage to a home in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Fire Department says they received a call around 6:15 about a fire at 17 Beverly Street. Once on the scene, firefighters say they saw massive flames coming from the home. Battalion Chief Kenny...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Confirmed tornado damages 16 homes in Goochland County, power outages continue

The preliminary storm report by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield shows a tornado likely occurred at 7:47 p.m. northwest of Irwin. Survey shows widespread, uprooted and snapped trees on Rock Castle and Old Stage Roads. Sixteen homes were damages with widespread power outages. NWS estimates a width of 100 yards with a wind speed of 90 miles per hour.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Staunton PD makes multiple arrests for online solicitation of minors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. For information to help keep your children safe online, visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD investigating shots fired along Commonwealth Dr.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting along Commonwealth Drive. ACPD says officers were called out to the 2100 block around 12:50 a.m. Friday, June 17. Several buildings were hit, but no one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind

LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg schools mourning loss of Smithland Elementary teacher

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools is mourning the tragic loss of a Smithland Elementary School teacher. 37-year-old Stephanie Van Nortwick died on June 9 at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville after a car accident on June 7. According to the Smithland Elementary website, Van Nortwick taught fifth grade....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Remembering the Stokesville flood of 1949

Before June 17, 1949, the ground was already very saturated by recent rains. A tropical low moved from Georgia into the Mid-Atlantic. This was not a named tropical storm, but a very moist, humid air mass. The rain was enhanced along Shenandoah Mountain because of the terrain. Air rising around...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg standoff comes to an end after more than 18 hours

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. A standoff in Lynchburg is now over after more than 18 hours of negotiations, according to Lynchburg Police. At about 2:11 a.m. Thursday, the department received an ‘unknown trouble’ call, where officers could hear a man and woman arguing before the call disconnected, according to authorities.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

57-year-old missing and endangered Lynchburg man found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police report that a previously missing and endangered man has been found safe. Officers responded to the 3300-block of Campbell Avenue for a report of a missing person shortly after 9:00 p.m. Friday evening. 57-year-old Wanjema Muhoro left his friend’s home after he was...
LYNCHBURG, VA

