Des Moines, IA

Starving dogs suffered ‘inhumane treatment,’ Iowa man arrested

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines man is facing animal neglect charges for allegedly starving and mistreating his two young dogs .

Court documents reveal 32-year-old Nathaniel Bifford is charged with two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death. He was booked into the Polk County Jail Thursday morning but has bonded out. His next court appearance has not been scheduled yet.

Des Moines Animal Control received a tip about the dogs, Kyda and Zeus, and removed them from a southeast side Des Moines apartment earlier this week after finding them “extremely malnourished.”



The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for the dogs and said they were emaciated and their fur was stained from lying in their own waste. The dogs were suffering from starvation and dehydration, and one of them had been found lying on a balcony in the sun without water. That was on a day when then the heat index was over 100°.

The complaint says if the dogs had not been removed, they would have likely died.

After being evaluated by a veterinarian, both dogs showed indicators of severe neglect and inhumane treatment.

The ARL says the dogs are on a special program to make sure they safely re-gain their weight and health and despite the previous mistreatment they experienced were “incredibly sweet” and seeking comfort and love from those caring for them.

Comments / 10

Jody Rausch
4d ago

God I hate that people are like this! I bet if we started treating animal abusers like they treat their victims, people would start changing how they treat animals.

Reply
2
Marilyn Huddleston
3d ago

Put him in jail but from the looks of him it wouldn’t matter. Don’t feed him or give him water but then we can’t do that either. It’s against the law. Nothing will happen but this: he’ll never be able to own another animal and fined. That’s it and it’s sad. What good is a law if it don’t show punishment other then that? Sick human being here.

Reply
2
