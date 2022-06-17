Birmingham Classic: Simona Halep ends Katie Boulter's run in quarter-finals - best shots

Off-court coaching will be trialled at the US Open and other men's tennis events in the second half of this season, the ATP has announced. The governing body of men's professional tennis said coaching will be permitted from designated seats at Tour events, starting from 11 July. The trial will...
Teenage tennis ace Mimi Xu could become the youngest female to qualify for the main Wimbledon tournament since the sport's professional era began in 1968. Just three qualifying matches stand between the 14-year-old from Swansea and the senior ladies' draw. Coco Gauff is the youngest player to qualify having done...
Comments / 0