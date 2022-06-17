ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Birmingham Classic: Simona Halep ends Katie Boulter's run in quarter-finals - best shots

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the best shots as former Wimbledon champion Simona...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

ATP off-court coaching trial to include 2022 US Open and ATP Finals

Off-court coaching will be trialled at the US Open and other men's tennis events in the second half of this season, the ATP has announced. The governing body of men's professional tennis said coaching will be permitted from designated seats at Tour events, starting from 11 July. The trial will...
TENNIS

