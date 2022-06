It is only fitting that the eyes of Elias Brown Holloway and his wife Hattie will gaze outward in perpetuity at the park he was instrumental in bringing to life. A new mural of the Holloways was unveiled at the Welcome Center in Unity Park on Friday, June 17 during the city of Greenville’s Juneteenth celebration. It was a chance for community members to come together not only to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States but also to celebrate the legacy of Greenville’s forbearers who shaped the city we know today.

