Shelby, NC

City Council Meeting - Monday, June 20, 2022

 4 days ago

The public is hereby notified that the City Council of the City of Shelby will hold their regular meeting of Monday, June 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chamber located at 300 South Washington Street, Shelby, NC next to City Hall....

wccbcharlotte.com

Juneteenth Closures for Monday, June 20th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Mecklenburg County, NC – Mecklenburg County offices and services will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, for the Juneteenth holiday. Department of Social Services (DSS) The Department of Social Services hotlines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected abuse or neglect. To report abuse of seniors or the disabled, call 704-336-CARE (2273). To report abuse, neglect, or human trafficking of children, call 980-31-HELPS (43577).
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Repairs begin on collapsed Hickory city walk arches

HICKORY, N.C. — On Monday, crews in Hickory started repairing damage from the city walk arch collapse in February. The 40-ton arches crashed in mid-February onto a pedestrian bridge and onto Main Avenue Northeast. Both the bridge and the road are over Highway 127. Construction work started at 6...
HICKORY, NC
fox46.com

Neighbors in south Charlotte speak out against apartment development

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Monday night, neighbors in south Charlotte spoke out against adding around 300 new apartments at the Legacy Arboretum development. Neighbors are concerned about too much traffic and the project taking away trees. People living in south Charlotte are upset about a developer’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Government
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
wccbcharlotte.com

Biden Says Decision On Gas Tax Holiday May Come This Week

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax. That could possibly save U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. Biden indicated to reporters Monday that his decision could come by the end of the week. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

CMS paid $12,000 for outside lawyer to investigate former Superintendent Winston

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board paid $12,000 for an outside lawyer's report on former Superintendent Earnest Winston's performance, a recently released bill shows. This spring, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board hired Asheville lawyer K. Dean Shatley to investigate concerns about Winston’s performance. Shatley’s report, released when the board fired Winston in April, documented mistakes and flawed decisions. But Shatley found no clear breaches of Winston’s contract that would have allowed the board to fire him without severance pay.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Boat Catches Fire At Lake Norman State Park

TROUTMAN, N.C. Iredell Fire Team stated a boat caught fire at The Lake Norman State Park on Monday, June 20th in a post on Facebook. Iredell County Emergency Medical Services state two people were burned due to the explosion. Both people have been transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

New Mountain Creek Park open in Catawba County

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — Located at the northwestern tip of Lake Norman, 606 acres of preserved natural habitat is now home to Mountain Creek Park. Sporting an expansive 19.52-mile trail network, the park hosts trails for mountain biking as well as hiking, complete with a bike pump track and tool stations.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

Western NC Campus of NC School of Science and Math Officially Opens

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics recently launched its second campus in Western North Carolina, a historic moment more than a decade in the making. More than 600 state and local leaders and supporters gathered on the new campus among gleaming new buildings and renovated historic structures to celebrate.
MORGANTON, NC
cn2.com

Remembering a Child Gone Too Soon

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Honoring the life of a young man who passed away in an ATV accident. Today, Monday, June 20, golfers spending time on the greens in Tega Cay at the Golf Club to celebrate the life of 8 year-old Hampton Davis who lost his life a year-ago in an ATV accident.
TEGA CAY, SC
caldwelljournal.com

Upcoming Town of Hudson Play and Photos

HUDSON, NC (June 17, 2022) – On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 23rd, 24th and 25th, the Town of Hudson presents the Bob Inman/Jan Karon play, “Welcome to Mitford.” The play is at 7:00 PM at the HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC. “Welcome to Mitford” tells the story of Father Tim Kavanagh and the fine folks of Mitford. The show is based on New York Times best-selling author Jan Karon’s Mitford series of novels. The show begins with the 36 voice Mitford Choir at 7:00 PM. The Mitford Museum will be open right up until show time and if you procure a ticket for the play, you can receive $5 off your museum ticket. Tickets for the show are $25 and may be obtained by going to the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website and following the link to tix.com. Or you can call the box office at (828) 726-8871 or go by the box office at the HUB. This is not a dinner theatre production, so no food will be served.
HUDSON, NC
WBTV

Returning to the source to understand the importance of Juneteenth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Survivors of American slavery are no longer among the living. Personal reflections of the slave trade locally and internationally mean processing a series of uncomfortable truths. More specifically, it means comprehending man’s inhumanity that began on foreign soil. Fully understanding the importance of Juneteenth requires...
CHARLOTTE, NC

