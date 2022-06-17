ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Hinckley Jr. shows canceled

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may know, John Hinckley Jr., the man that was convicted of trying to assassinate President Reagan in an effort to...

Comments / 9

Kenneth Kaniff
3d ago

We don't believe in second chances here, it's how our justice system works. However, if you wanna crank out an army of kids they're willing to fund you with no limits, so line right up and spread em!

WGN TV

World famous Kingston Mines: Family owned for over 50 years

CHICAGO — Chicago is home to the blues and nothing is more synonymous with Chicago Blues than Kingston Mines. According to co-owner Lisa Pellegrino, Kingston Mines was founded in 1968 by her father, Doc Pellegrino. It is the largest and oldest continuously operating blues club in Chicago. Its two...
evanstonroundtable.com

They do: Love at first strike

Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present: “They Do.” This new column is a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. A chance meeting in a grocery store check-out line, the dog park, an ashram, an Uber Eats delivery, a blind date, speed dating, Tinder, Match, Bumble….children, pets, blended families.
Variety

The Strokes Electrify Chicago, Apologize to ‘Republicans in the Crowd’ at Intimate Benefit Concert for Kina Collins

Click here to read the full article. The last time the Strokes played Chicago’s Metro was in 2001. The band’s debut album “Is This It” was just a few months old, but it had already launched Julian Casablancas and Co. to indie stardom. The now festival anthem and sports arena staple “Reptilia,” which would bring them to new heights, was two years away. Two decades later, the Strokes returned to the 1,100-cap Wrigleyville venue in support of local politician Kina Collins’ congressional run. Collins is a 31-year-old progressive activist whose platform includes fighting for unions, universal healthcare, body autonomy, gun control...
1440 WROK

Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

Every website on planet Earth that deals in food probably has a "Best Pizza in America" list. So when there are so many different sites proclaiming that this pizza is better than that pizza it's tough to tell who is right. So 24/7 Tempo did the legwork most of us...
adafruit.com

Juneteenth Events at NYC Parks

Get outside and celebrate Juneteenth across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island!. Join us and our partners and friends in celebrating Juneteenth at concerts, workshops, Urban Park Ranger tours, and other celebrations at parks across New York City!
Ash Jurberg

This Chicago rapper is giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
wgnradio.com

It’s All Here: Concert, Dinner, Overnight Stay in Rosemont

WGN Radio is partnering with the Village of Rosemont to give you the chance to win a prize package that includes two tickets to see Michael Buble at Allstate Arena on September 2, an overnight stay and $100 Carlucci’s Rosemont gift card. Sweepstakes ends July 5, 2022 at 11:59pm CT.
letsbeardown.com

POOR OLD MAN GETS BULLIED BY A BUNCH OF TEENS IN THE STREETS OF CHICAGO

This past weekend was father's day across the United States. It was supposed to be a great weekend of celebration. However, it wasn't for everybody. Here is a very disturbing video of an old man getting harassed by multiple people in the streets of Chicago. You can see men and women filming him, blocking his way and even jumping on his car.
NBC New York

Connecticut Couple Survives Jump Overboard After Yacht Inferno Destroys Home

A couple from Connecticut and their dogs survived a fire onboard their home after making a last-minute decision to jump overboard. Kitt and Diane Watson's 70-foot yacht caught fire in a New Hampshire harbor Saturday afternoon, shooting thick black smoke into the sky as towering flames tore through the boat in a matter of seconds.
letsbeardown.com

THIS VIDEO SUMS UP THE REALITY OF GOING OUT IN CHICAGO

Anyone who has ever gone downtown during a weekend night in Chicago knows just how annoying it is to try to find a parking spot in the street. Well, here is a post made by Barstool Chicago that really summarized a night out in Chicago...
oakpark.com

Fr. McGivern’s leadership will be missed

Rev. John McGivern, who has faithfully served the St. Edmund Catholic Parish community for the past 18 years, will close out his term as pastor there on June 30, 2022. He has been a beloved, collaborative, strong-yet-humble leader at St. Edmund since 2004 and has touched the lives not only of his parishioners but of Oak Park and the surrounding communities as well.
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois article serves as a helpful guide for those looking for the best Chicago Steakhouses. If your planning a trip to the Windy City or perhaps have lived there your entire life, our goal is to present some of the best Steakhouses you can find in the legendary city of Chicago. Home to the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, and of course the Bulls, the city of Chicago and its suburbs stand as one of the most famous cities and locations in the United States.
