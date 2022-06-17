Thomas Alden McFall – Cache Valley Daily

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November 17, 1931 – June 8, 2022 (age 90) Our loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Thomas Alden McFall, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Ogden, Utah. Tom was born on November 17, 1931 in Pleasantville, Indiana to Floyd and Walcie McFall....

White Gerald Simmons – Cache Valley Daily

February 3, 1932 — June 16, 2022 (age 90) White Gerald Simmons passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 16, 2022 at the home of his son in Farmington, Utah. He was a kind, humble man who spent his life in service to others – especially those who were vulnerable and suffering. His greatest desire was to lift others up to see their true potential.
Charles “David” Shropshire – Cache Valley Daily

January 4, 1945 – June 14, 2022 (age 77) Charles “David” Shropshire, was born January 4, 1945 in Mabton, Washington to Greenville Henry and C Ruth Knight Shropshire. He was raised in Central Washington and graduated from Chelean High School. Dave entered the Air Force after graduation. After discharge he started his lifelong dream as a Truck Driver in Boise, Id before moving to Brigham City, Ut area. While in Boise, Id, Dave married the love of his life, Susan(Susie) Dishner. They had their first daughter, Suzanne, while living in Boise. After moving to Utah he worked for Champion Homes. Their second daughter, Kristy, was born in Ogden. After leaving Champion Homes, he became an owner/operator with common carrier authority. Dave primarily drove flat bed across 13 western states.
Gary Leon Godfrey – Cache Valley Daily

November 21, 1943 – June 17, 2022 (age 79) Gary Leon Godfrey, 78, Clarkston, returned to his Heavenly Father June 17, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 21, 1943, to Elwin Leon and Nedra Johnson Godfrey in Logan, Utah. They raised him and his siblings in Clarkston. His mother died when he was 16 years old, and his grandparents, Vivian and Elwin Godfrey, stepped in to help Gary fill his broken heart. It was his Grandma he called for at the end.
Steven Henry Marble – Cache Valley Daily

August 22, 1941 — June 18, 2022 (age 80) Steven Henry Marble, 80, passed away on June 18, 2022, in Deweyville, Utah. He was born August 22, 1941 in Deweyville, Utah to Henry L Marble III and Arthila A Anderson. He was born and passed away in the same place.
Truck rolls into Logan River near Wood Camp – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover Monday morning in Logan Canyon, US-89. The crash occurred near Wood Camp around 8:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a Dodge Dakota was travelling near milepost 472, when it went off the road and into the Logan River. Passing motorists rushed to help the occupant out of the truck.
Bear safety tips while in the mountains – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — As summer officially begins, many people are heading to the mountains to enjoy fishing, hiking, picnicking, and camping in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Summertime also means that bears are on the move. There have been recent sightings of black bears near Tony Grove Lake and Franklin Basin.
Ask an Expert – Seven principles for water-wise landscaping – Cache Valley Daily

Our landscapes provide us with beautiful surroundings, natural cooling, and the cleansing of our environment. Nearly 65% of the annual culinary water consumption in Utah is applied to landscapes. Unfortunately, many landscapes are over-irrigated, wasting precious water. Keeping water-wise landscaping principles in mind as we design, install, and manage our...
Man, woman allegedly held at gunpoint by kidnapping suspect while hiking in Colorado

A couple hiking in Colorado were held at gunpoint during an alleged kidnapping attempt before managing to escape, authorities said. The husband and wife were walking on a trail near Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood, in the Denver metro area, around 8 a.m. Friday when they passed a man tying his shoe who then pulled out a gun, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Virginia 2022 primary election results

Virginia voters head to the polls on Tuesday in primary elections for the House of Representatives. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Virginia’s 11 U.S. House seats are on the ballot, including some that could impact which party controls the chamber after November’s general election. The contests are...
Four Season Theatre Company stages flawless production of ‘Mary Poppins’ – Cache Valley Daily

SMITHFIELD – I’ve often said that Mary Poppins is not my favorite Disney musical. But any opportunity to see the incomparable Sarah Huff perform is all right with me. Jon and Kody Rash of the Four Seasons Theatre Company took a big gamble by staging Mary Poppins at the time when the attention of most local theater audiences is firmly riveted on the Lyric Repertory Company and the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre. But the co-directors bet on Ms. Huff and it paid off in spades.
