ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

SoMD Chronicle Recipe of the Week: Cook with Heart Health in Mind

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtR1y_0gEAksZD00

(Family Features) Healthy eating doesn’t have to be difficult or require you to take your favorite meals off your family’s menu. In fact, making smart choices when cooking at home can give you more control over the types of tasty, heart-healthy dishes you put on the table.

High cholesterol is one of the major controllable risk factors for heart disease and stroke, with about 38% of American adults diagnosed with high cholesterol, according to the American Heart Association. These cooking tips can help you prepare heart-healthy meals that could help improve cholesterol levels by reducing excess saturated fat and trans fat.

Cook Fresh Vegetables in the Heart-Healthy Way

Roasting, steaming, grilling, or baking can help bring out the natural flavors of vegetables. Adding herbs and spices can also help make veggies tastier, including combinations like basil with tomatoes, oregano with zucchini, dill with green beans, or rosemary with peas and cauliflower.

Reduce Saturated Fat in Meat and Poultry

The amount of saturated fat in meats can vary widely, depending on the cut and how it’s prepared. Opt for poultry and fish over red meat and look for lean cuts of meat with minimal visible fat, which should be trimmed away before cooking. Also limit processed meats such as sausage, bologna, salami, and hot dogs, which are often high in calories, saturated fat, and sodium.

Use Liquid Vegetable Oils in Place of Solid Fats

Some fats are better for you than others. Liquid vegetable oils such as canola, safflower, sunflower, soybean, and olive oil can often be used instead of solid fats, such as butter, lard, or shortening. If you must use margarine, try the soft or liquid kind.

Find more heart-healthy recipes and tips for lowering cholesterol at heart.org/cholesterol .

Grilled Tequila-Lime Chicken with Grilled Asparagus

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association

Grilled Tequila-Lime Chicken with Grilled Asparagus Credit: American Heart Association

Servings: 4

  • 1/4 cup tequila or white vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons lime zest
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chipotle pepper canned in adobo sauce, minced, plus 2 tablespoons adobo sauce
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, fat discarded
  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 3 bunches of asparagus spears, trimmed
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil or corn oil

In a small bowl, stir tequila, lime zest, lime juice, garlic, chipotle pepper, and adobo sauce. Pour into a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken and seal bag tightly; turn bag to coat. Refrigerate for 2-12 hours.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Lightly spray grates with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large dish, sprinkle asparagus with salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Drizzle with oil. Turn asparagus over to coat.

Remove chicken from marinade. Discard marinade and wipe most of it off the chicken. Sprinkle chicken with remaining pepper.

Grill 8-12 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in the center. Transfer to plate and cover with aluminum foil.

Place asparagus on the grill, facing the opposite direction of the grates. Grill 7 minutes, or until tender-crisp.

Serve asparagus with chicken.

Frozen Yogurt Bark

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbiSP_0gEAksZD00
Frozen Yogurt Bark Credit: American Heart Association

Servings: 8

  • 1 1/2 cups 2% low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons chopped, unsalted almonds
  • 1/2 cup chopped mango
  • 1/4 cup blackberries or raspberries
  • 1/2 cup blueberries

In a medium bowl, mix yogurt and honey.

Line a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with parchment paper. Use a spatula or knife to spread yogurt over the entire bottom of the dish.

Pour chopped nuts over yogurt. Use fingers to slightly press into the yogurt. Top yogurt with mango, blackberries, and blueberries and slightly press into yogurt.

Cover with plastic wrap or foil and place in the freezer overnight.

To serve: Lift parchment paper from the baking dish onto a cutting board. Use hands to break bark into pieces.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Do You Really Need 3 Meals a Day? A Dietitian Cracks the Code

Ever since I can remember, I've been an erratic eater. I snack like it's my job, almost never cook and have a bad habit of skipping meals until I'm so hangry, I'm practically feral. Three meals a day was a rare victory. I'm not alone. According to the National Health...
NUTRITION
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY RANCH TACO PIE

This easy ranch taco pie makes the PERFECT weeknight dinner. It’s full of flavor and takes very little effort to prepare. My family loves this dish, and I never mind making it. Plus, it’s just so versatile. You can make this recipe exactly how your family enjoys it!
scitechdaily.com

Eating Red Meat Associated With an Increased Risk of Death

Researchers suggest limiting the consumption of ultra-processed meals and red meat to increase longevity. According to experts at Loma Linda University Health, high intake of ultra-processed foods and, separately, excessive consumption of red meat may be important mortality indicators. Their newly published research adds to the expanding body of knowledge regarding the effects of ultra-processed meals and red meat on human health and lifespan.
VEGETARIAN
The Daily South

How Long Does Cooked Beef Last in the Fridge?

Have some leftover steak or a burger that went uneaten? You can safely store it for another meal. However, how long cooked beef lasts depends on how you store it. Cooked beef should cool either on the counter for a short period of time, loosely covered, or in the refrigerator. It will cool more quickly if big pieces are cut into smaller ones, or if it is spread out on a baking sheet.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Heart Health#Chicken Breast#American#Cook Fresh Vegetables
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
CNET

National Smoothie Day Is Tomorrow: Freebies and Deals to Cool You Off

With the heatwave that's swept the country this month, staying cool is a priority to help prevent heat exhaustion. And National Smoothie Day has arrived just in time with freebies and other smoothie deals to help cool you off. It falls on Tuesday, June 21, this year, which also happens to be the first day of summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Thrillist

Starbucks Adds 2 New Drinks to Its Menu for Summer

As much as I love a steaming cup of hot coffee, I can't handle it in this summer heat. Thankfully, Starbucks is introducing two new iced Refreshers flavors, both of which are joining menus permanently. On Tuesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant introduced its Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers beverage and Paradise Drink...
Daily Mail

Nutritionist says there's 'nothing wrong' with giving children a sandwich and crisps for dinner - and parents should 'be kinder' to themselves if they 'can't cook every night'

A baby and child nutritionist has told parents to stop being so hard on themselves if they feed their children a sandwich and crisps for dinner. Charlotte Stirling-Reed, the Sunday Times Bestselling author of How to Feed your Toddler, from Battle, East Sussex, opened up on Instagram about not always having the motivation to cook.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

What Are the Health Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds?

Pumpkin seeds come in several varieties, but you may best recognize them in two forms: the white, puffy, creamy type that comes straight from your jack-o-lantern, and smaller, green ones, known as pepitas, or “little seeds” in Spanish, more often found in nut-free granola bars and whole grain breads. All pepitas are pumpkin seeds, but not all pumpkin seeds are pepitas.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Costco Charcuterie Board That Has TikTok Drooling

Many people who are not French speakers struggle with its pronunciation, but thankfully charcuterie boards can be rather easy to assemble. For one thing, cheese is really the only mandatory item. (After all, who wouldn't be happy cutting into a hunk of aged parmesan or crumbly feta regardless of what else is — or isn't — on the plate?) And it hardly needs to be breathlessly, beautifully ornate. In fact, chef and cookbook author Alison Roman encourages hosts to throw together a simple cheese plate to keep their guests sated, especially when it looks like dinner will be served later than planned due to unforeseen challenges in the kitchen. Under such circumstances, she recommends serving the charcuterie board without first cutting and portioning the cheese, allowing guests to do it themselves. (Another essential tip to keep everyone happy: keep the wine flowing.)
TV & VIDEOS
Simplemost

How To Make Delicious, Homemade Chocolate Frosting

It’s pretty easy to grab a container of store-bought icing when you’re out shopping. But maybe you’ve wondered how to make chocolate frosting at home instead. The benefits include fewer additives and less artificial taste. You’re also cutting down on cost, since most of the ingredients you use to make chocolate frosting can be used in lots of other recipes as well. And there are the bonus bragging rights you get when you serve your cake and can say that you made it from scratch.
RECIPES
Mashed

TikTok Is Floored Over Michael Symon's Simple Garlic Technique

Unless you own a garlic press and don't mind the tedious task of cleaning it after every use, you're likely familiar with the process of mincing your own garlic. This step is as important for building flavor in your cooking as it is painstaking. Chef Michael Symon showed fans on TikTok his game-changing hack for hastily chopping garlic cloves, and comments indicate that it's the key to maximizing time and efficiency in the kitchen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
therecipecritic.com

Baked Bacon Dip

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Creamy and packed with flavor, this baked bacon dip is to die for! You will love all of the ingredients that come together to make it the best dip that you’ve ever had!
Mashed

Classic Painkiller Cocktail Recipe

The Painkiller is a classic tiki cocktail, and the irony of the name is not lost on anyone who has over-indulged in it. In moderation, however, the drink is a mini tropical vacation in a glass — or, better yet, a tiki mug. And, fun fact about this cocktail: it's actually the #1 drink (Google-wise, at least) in the state of Massachusetts.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy