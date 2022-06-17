ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland Craft to open for Brothers Osborne at PNC Waterside

 4 days ago
SOLOMONS, MD – June 16, 2022 – South Carolina native Ashland Craft will open for Brothers Osborne at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com !

Ashland Craft’s strong, personal songwriting is rapidly earning a dedicated fanbase with the release of her 2021 debut album, Travelin’ Kind . “There’s a new country badass in town, and her name is Ashland Craft,” hails American Songwriter . Her soulful country voice helped catapult her to the Top 10 on NBC’s The Voice and the stages of Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBryde, and currently Brothers Osborne. Craft has also notched major collaborations with Brothers Osborne on HiXTAPE: Vol. 2 and HARDY’s acclaimed project, A Rock.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include: Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, PNC Bank, O’Brien Realty, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Bay Weekly, Sunshines Catering, Equity Resources, Inc., Solomons Inn Resort and Marina, 102.9 WKIK, SOMAR Communications, Quick Connections, Isaac’s Restaurant, Asbury-Solomons, The BayNet, Directmail.com, Spalding Consulting, Inc., Certified Carpet and Airduct Cleaning, News Orleans by Myra, J Calvin Wood, Calvert Health, City Wide Mechanical, Southern Maryland – This is Living, Quality Built Homes, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Southern Maryland Newspapers, and Chick-fil-A – First Colony Center. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverages for sale on-site. Chairs and coolers are not permitted. For additional information, please visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

