ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Waldorf man charged with drug distribution, stolen firearm, then released on electronic monitoring

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XE3Yo_0gEAkpv200

On June 9 at 7:52 p.m., members of the Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Dorset Drive in Waldorf.

The warrants were issued as part of an investigation into complaints of drug activity involving Trevon Akeem Allen, 27, of Waldorf . During the search, over 250 grams of marijuana were recovered as well as drug distribution paraphernalia.  A stolen gun was recovered inside the residence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433hD4_0gEAkpv200
Trevon Akeem Allen, 27, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives also served a search warrant on Allen’s car, which was in a different location, during which they recovered another gun. Allen was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of a firearm, transporting a firearm in a vehicle, and other related charges.

On June 10, a judge released Allen from the Charles County Detention Center on the condition he meets the criteria for electronic monitoring.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Four teens arrested after traffic stops

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested four people for firearm charges on Tuesday after two traffic stops in Montgomery County. An officer first pulled over a car in the area of Georgia Avenue and Lindell Street in Wheaton/Glenmont on the evening of June 9. The driver was 19-year-old Javier Reyes of Hyattsville, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Waldorf, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting in Clinton

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Clinton Sunday night. The victim is 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.  On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers were called to the […]
CLINTON, MD
Daily Voice

$25K Offered In Maryland Man's Slaying

A massive reward is being offered for information on an early morning killing over the weekend in Riverdale Park, authorities say. Arnol Nunez Alfaro, 20, was found shot inside of a vehicle on the 5400 block of Powhatan Road around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, June 18, according to the Prince George's Police Department.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Distribution#Electronic Monitoring#Dorset Drive
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Arrested In Connection To April Killing

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an April killing, authorities say. Tavon Jamal Green, 22, was taken into custody for the slaying of Joshua Whittington, 22, on Wednesday, June 15, Baltimore Police say. Whittington was shot to death on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street on...
BALTIMORE, MD
sungazette.news

Police looking for rapper who allegedly first shots at mall

Fairfax County police are looking for a Washington, D.C., rap artist who allegedly fired several shots from a handgun inside Tysons Corner Center on June 18. According to a police media briefing, the shooting occurred at 2:47 p.m. on a publicly accessible walkway area outside the mall near Macy’s.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Fairfax Authorities seek information on a fugitive

Fairfax Police Department announced that they are seeking information a fugitive. Noah Settles also known as D.C. Rap artist No Savage is being sought by Fairfax County Police. Settles is facing charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building 3 times and use of a firearm...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcwitness.org

Document: Deadly Shooting in Northeast, DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man. At approximately 6:04a.m, on June 18, officers responded to the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The victim, Israel Minger, 27, died from his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Veteran Maryland Officer Dies Off-Duty

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the death of one of their own, officials say. Corporal Terry Middleton passed away while off-duty at his home late last week, Prince George's County Police say. The dad of four was a 16-year veteran of the agency assigned to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel man shot while driving on Interstate 95 dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. Police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Suitland shooting

A man is dead after being shot in Suitland, Maryland, Monday evening. Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near an apartment complex. Officers in the area found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
SUITLAND, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy