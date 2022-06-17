ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

MULTI-COUNTY RANGE/BRUSH PROGRAM SET FOR JULY 12TH

By rwturner
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, July 12th is the date of a Multi-County Range/Brush program. This program is being conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. It will be held at the Brown County Fairgrounds located at 4206 US HWY 377 South in Brownwood. Registration will begin at 8:30am and the program at...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

County Commissioners Approve Employee Health Insurance, Receive Annual Report from Veteran Service Officer

Brown County Commissioners met Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022. Precinct 2 Commissioner Joel. Kelton presided in the absence of County Judge Paul Lilly. Present were Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Worley and Precinct 4 Commissioner Larry Traweek. Absent were Precinct 3 Commissioner Wayne Shaw and County Attorney Jennifer Broughton. Commissioners took...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

UPDATE - Electricity Being Restored

Update as of 8:15 am: Power has been restored to our members in the Coleman area. If you are experiencing an isolated outage, please call our office at 325-625-2128. Both the City of Coleman and Coleman County Electric Cooperative report a power outage is affecting the county early this morning. According to Coleman County Electric Cooperative, "we are aware of a widespread outage out of our Coleman substation due to a transmission problem that is also affecting the City of Coleman. Our phones are down temporarily."
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Local Owners Showcase Business Collaboration in the Community

Brownwood, Texas is a supportive city. As a hub for many local businesses, sometimes with the same services, there is an opportunity for owners to support each other and build solid relationships. Two local owners, Carl Price (left), owner of Primal Brewing Co., and Micah Jaynes (right), owner of Pioneer...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Maurices location in Commerce Square permanently closing June 25

Brownwood’s Maurices location in Commerce Square will be permanently closing as of Saturday, June 25. Employees at the scene Tuesday morning confirmed that the store would be closing to the public, but had no other details to add including why the location was closing. BrownwoodNews.com reached out to Maurices...
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Brownwood, TX
Government
Brown County, TX
Government
County
Brown County, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Business
koxe.com

Brownwood ISD Releases Trustee Election Information

The date of the next Brownwood ISD Trustee Election is November 8, 2022 for Places 1, 3, 6, and 7. (See Board Policy BBB-Local) Early voting will be conducted at the Brown County Elections Office located at 613 N. Fisk, Suite 200, under the administration of Mr. Larry Franks, Elections Administrator, beginning October 24, 2022 and ending on November 4, 2022. Election day voting will be conducted at precinct locations around the city, depending on the voter’s residential address.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Signal Maintenance to be Performed Thursday Night on US 67/US 377

BROWNWOOD AND EARLY – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews will be performing maintenance on traffic signal control boxes along US 67/ US 377 (Early Blvd. and W. Commerce) in the cities of Brownwood and Early on Thursday night, June 23. Work will begin at the intersection of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

FCA Cattle Sale This Wednesday at Coleman Livestock Auction Barn

FCA Cattle Sale this Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Coleman Livestock Auction barn. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Brownwood Area organization will be the beneficiary of your support this week. There are four ways to help FCA:. Donate proceeds from cattle or calf sale. Donate a portion of the proceeds...
COLEMAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Campbell
koxe.com

Former State Representative Bob Turner Dies

Former State Representative Robert “Bob” Turner of Voss in Coleman County, who represented Brown, Coleman and several other area counties in the Texas House of Representatives for 12 years, passed away on Sunday at the hospital in Coleman. Bob was 87 years of age. He served in the House from 1991 to 2003.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Erwin Lee Bloss, Jr.

A funeral service for Erwin Lee Bloss, Jr. will be Saturday, June 25, at 1:00 pm at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1715 Coggin, Room 216, in Brownwood. Ministering will be Bill Allen, Leesa Stephens and Stacy Walker. Erwin was born April 3, 1957 in Denison, Texas and passed away on...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Jane Ann Fisher, 84, of Brownwood

Jane Ann Fisher, 84, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. A Celebration of her Life ceremony will be held at Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Robert R. (Bob) Turner, 87, of Voss

Robert R. (Bob) Turner reported to final formation on Father’s Day, June 19th, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center, fitting for a man that was a father figure to many. Bob was born on August 10th, 1934, at Overall-Morris Memorial Hospital. A lifelong resident of Coleman County, Bob attended school at Voss, and then Mozelle where he graduated in 1951. Dad then enlisted in the Army and joined the 36th Infantry Division in 1952. During Basic Training Bob and his fellow soldiers would train under Captain Audi Murphy for bayonet drills. A “Four-deuce” mortar man, he would eventually earn the rank of Sergeant First Class. A Mustang, he then received a direct commission to 1st Lieutenant after graduating OCS in 1968 where he then transferred to the 490th Civil Affairs Company in Abilene, Texas. Bob would graduate from the Command and General Staff College, and later command the 490th at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his near 35 years of service, dad earned the Expert Infantryman Badge, and was awarded the “Ehrenkreuz der Bundeswehr in Silber” by the Federal Republic of Germany for prestigious service for negotiations between the U.S., NATO, and the FRG during The Cold War.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticide#Picolinic Acid Chemistry#Ppe#Tda
koxe.com

Ollie Ann Bancroft, 82, formerly of Brownwood

Ann Bancroft, age 82, of Oklahoma, formerly of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Oklahoma City, OK. Graveside Services for Ann will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Jordan Springs Cemetery. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Peggy Jean Ross, 85, of Brownwood

Mrs. Peggy (Jones) Ross, 85 of Brownwood, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 20. The family will host a memorial service for Peggy at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Peggy was born on July 27th, 1936 to R.G. (Dick) and Lillie Jones of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Mary L. Cole, 80, of Brownwood

Mary L. (Deeds) Cole, 80, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:00 am at Cedar Point Cemetery in Brown County, Texas. Mary was born January 22, 1942 in Brownwood, Texas to John and Birdie Lou Deeds....
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
brownwoodnews.com

Severe gas leak detected on Early Blvd.

The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page at 3:15 p.m. Monday:. 100 Block of Early Blvd is currently shut down and vehicles are being re-routed as ATMOS Energy works on a severe gas leak that was detected. The road is expected to be open soon.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Elizabeth Marie Waugh, 38, of Houston

Elizabeth Marie Waugh, age 38, of Houston, beloved daughter of Jane and Mark Price of Coleman, was welcomed into her Heavenly Father’s arms from her home in Houston on June 13, 2022. The family will host a visitation on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
koxe.com

Joyce Berten, 85, of Rising Star

Joyce Berten, 85, of Rising Star, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Eastland Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loved ones in Eastland, Texas. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, June 20 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at...
RISING STAR, TX
koxe.com

Eddie Koenig, 67, of Cross Plains

Eddie Koenig, 67, of Cross Plains, Texas passed away June 17, 2022 while at home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 22 at 10:00 AM at the Higginbotham Funeral Home in Cross Plains, Texas. Burial will follow at the Cross Plains Memorial Park. Eddie was born October 26, 1954...
CROSS PLAINS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy