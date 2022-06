SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders will be considering whether to make the “al fresco” dining program implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic permanent. The concept was first introduced more than two years ago when eating inside a restaurant became unsafe. Now, city council members are considering formalizing the program by creating design standards that will make it easier for restaurant owners to build code-compliant and durable dining spaces. If adopted, the program will be supported by monthly fees paid by patio operators. Tuesday’s city council meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO