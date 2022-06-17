ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Moorestown’s Perkins Center hosts World Stage Series

By CHRISTINE HARKINSON
thesunpapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoorestown’s Perkins Center for the Arts will host its World Stage Series festival this month and in July to celebrate different cultural backgrounds. “Steelpan & Soca: Caribbean American Heritage” kicked off June 21 and featured Soca Sakita Fitness and the Philadelphia Pan Stars Orchestra. Perkins’ Folklife Center Director Marion Jacobson explained...

