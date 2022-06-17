Tim McGraw talks his daughters' personalities and if they're more like him or Faith

Tim McGraw wears many hats -- as a country superstar, a starring actor on the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," and as a dad.

McGraw and his fellow country superstar wife, Faith Hill, are parents to three adult daughters -- Gracie, Maggie and Audrey -- and in an interview with his record label ahead of Father’s Day, the singer says he couldn’t be prouder of the people they’ve grown up to become.

"They’re all completely different creatures," he reflected. "But they all have big hearts, and they are all very polite and they really respect people, and they all feel like they wanna make a difference in the world. Hopefully we’ve instilled that into them.”

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS, FILE - PHOTO: In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, with daughters Audrey McGraw (L) and Maggie McGraw, (C) attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Though all three of his girls are their own unique people, Tim says that he and Faith can see the family resemblance in all three.

"It’s funny because Faith and I have talked about that a little bit, and I think we see each other in all three of ‘em,"he said. "There’s little parts of us in all three of ‘em.”

"We've always also given them the opportunity to sort of explore themselves and find out who they are and try things," he added.

The couple's oldest, Gracie, seems to be following in her parents' footsteps: She's a singer and actress and has shared many videos showing off her impressive vocal talent.

For her birthday last month, McGraw shared a video of her singing Barbra Streisand's "I'm the Greatest Star" from the musical "Funny Girl."