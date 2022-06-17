ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Tim McGraw talks his daughters' personalities and if they're more like him or Faith

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdEly_0gEAj7ds00

Tim McGraw wears many hats -- as a country superstar, a starring actor on the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," and as a dad.

McGraw and his fellow country superstar wife, Faith Hill, are parents to three adult daughters -- Gracie, Maggie and Audrey -- and in an interview with his record label ahead of Father’s Day, the singer says he couldn’t be prouder of the people they’ve grown up to become.

MORE: Tim McGraw’s oldest daughter Gracie does a hilarious impression of his early '90s look: See the photo

"They’re all completely different creatures," he reflected. "But they all have big hearts, and they are all very polite and they really respect people, and they all feel like they wanna make a difference in the world. Hopefully we’ve instilled that into them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPxOS_0gEAj7ds00
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS, FILE - PHOTO: In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, with daughters Audrey McGraw (L) and Maggie McGraw, (C) attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Though all three of his girls are their own unique people, Tim says that he and Faith can see the family resemblance in all three.

"It’s funny because Faith and I have talked about that a little bit, and I think we see each other in all three of ‘em,"he said. "There’s little parts of us in all three of ‘em.”

"We've always also given them the opportunity to sort of explore themselves and find out who they are and try things," he added.

The couple's oldest, Gracie, seems to be following in her parents' footsteps: She's a singer and actress and has shared many videos showing off her impressive vocal talent.

For her birthday last month, McGraw shared a video of her singing Barbra Streisand's "I'm the Greatest Star" from the musical "Funny Girl." Watch the video here.

Comments / 1

Related
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood asks for prayers following death of Deborah McCrary

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to someone very special on Friday when she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking for prayers. The pop star was feeling emotional as she revealed that fellow singer, Deborah McCrary, had died. Alongside a photo with the vocalist, and the other McCrary sisters, Carrie wrote:...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Meet Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise

Chris Pratt is officially a dad of three! The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a baby girl named Eloise. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote on his Instagram on May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful." Baby Eloise joins the couple's daughter, Lyla, and his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts is left disappointed over missed opportunity with son Nick

Al Roker loves nothing more than spending time with his family and enjoyed an idyllic few days with two of his children, Courtney and Nick, over the Memorial Day weekend. The Today star often documents his life on social media and shared some lovely updates from their time together, including footage of Nick plunging into the lake during a family boat ride.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw's complicated relationship with late famous father revealed

Tim McGraw is a loving husband and father and has found the most incredible success throughout his decades-spanning career. However, the 1883 star – who shares three daughters, Grace, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20, with wife Faith Hill – could have had a very different life had he not accidentally discovered who his father was when he was just 11 years old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Ripa Plays Matchmaker For Son Joaquin

Actress and host Kelly Ripa recently posted a snapshot on her Instagram of her with her son, Joaquin, and husband, Mark Consuelos. The picture showed their looks for the Gaynor Gala. Kelly wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment. As expected,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Marries Girlfriend In Beach Ceremony

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, 34, announced on Instagram that she got married in Hawaii. Lyssa shared gorgeous snapshots from her June 3 wedding ceremony where she said “I do” to her partner Leiana Evensen. Lyssa stunned in a white over-the-shoulder dress, while Leiana wore a white button down shirt and shorts. The couple, who also each wore floral headpieces, eventually stripped down into matching white bikinis to pose for more photos in the water after the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Lara Spencer opens up about her 'baby' as she talks season two of Everything But the House

Lara Spencer is about to kickstart an exciting new chapter in her life as the second season of her show Everything But the House gets set to air on 28 May. The television personality - who is also a proud mom-of-two - sat down with HELLO! to chat about why this project is like a third child to her and gave all the details about what viewers can expect from the popular show this time around.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star delights fans with major baby news ahead of season finale

Congratulations are in order for Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack and his wife Erin Slaver who have announced the birth of their second child!. The actor, who has been playing Dr Atticus 'Link' Lincoln on the ABC medical drama since 2018, took to Instagram to announce the news that their bundle of joy - who they have named Cielle Estee Carmack - had arrived a few weeks earlier than expected. In the photos, the 41-year-old actor could be seen holding his newborn daughter in his arms, with Erin resting her head on his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy