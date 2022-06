(Missourinet) Voters in Missouri can begin casting absentee ballots today (Tuesday) for the August primary election. Missourians can vote absentee if they will be out of town on August 2nd, are incapacitated or confined to due to illness or physical disability, incarcerated, for religious exemptions, or if they’re working at the polls on Election Day. Missouri lawmakers passed legislation that would allow residents to vote without an excuse two weeks before the election, but Governor Parson has yet to act on the election bill. The race for the Republican U-S Senate nomination is getting the most attention.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO