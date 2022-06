When Josh McGlawn ran for a seat on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors in 2019, one issue he felt needed more attention was the lack of affordable housing in the area. While he didn’t win in that election, the Oxford-native still cares about affordable housing and is currently building two space-efficient homes on property he owns off County Road 217 that will soon be up for rent.

