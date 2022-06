Chris Evans revealed he is more than open to returning as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Fantastic Four — and that it will be “an easier sell” to him than Captain America. Speaking to MTV News, the actor shared that he was never approached to do another film despite his eagerness to. “God, wouldn’t that be great?” he replied. “Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that.” Evans stated the fact that it’s been more than 15 years since he first put on the suit and that John Krasinski recently took up the mantle, “I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

