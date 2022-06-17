ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.3 WCOL

Here's When Ohio Gas Prices Are Expected To Drop

By Taylor Linzinmeir
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuakR_0gEAeXry00
Photo: Getty Images

As gas prices across the nation have risen drastically in the last few weeks, many Ohioans have been feeling the pain at the pump — even police officers. One police department in Ohio said that they have been forced to cut back on patrols as to not go over their budget amid the recent surge in prices. But try not to worry: Relief is on its way, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer .

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan , predicts the average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. will dip below $5 per gallon by the end of this weekend. In addition, he predicts the average price of gasoline in Ohio could dip below that mark as well, with prices dropping by 5 to 20 cents per gallon at some gas stations within the next two weeks (Today, June 17, the average price of gas in Ohio was about $5 a gallon). If this trend continues, Haan predicts the national average in the United States could go down to $4.75 to $4.85 a gallon by July 4.

"Things are volatile and could change, but I'm hopeful we'll see this play out," De Haan said (via the Cincinnati Enquirer ).

Comments / 58

AwwwThat'sCute
4d ago

Sooo when big oil realized they are pocketing so many profits that police departments are cutting back on patrols... suddenly whoopsie? I won't complain about gas prices coming down. but nothing has changed so what, pray tell, explains it? Just a weird prediction with no explanation. lol. I do know the independently owned and named gas stations in my area are cheaper than the ExxonMobil, Marathon, and Shell stations. hmmmm? Maybe because Corporate isn't setting their prices for high profits???I dunno. Can't wait to see how it gets explained. It sure isn't because people suddenly started driving less!

Reply
7
Julie Sutake
2d ago

dropping 20 cents a gallon? that's a whopping $2.60 savings at the pump for a full fill on a 13gal tank. Who are they kidding? Price of gas has almost tripled and we are suppose to be happy with 15-20 cents? Give me a break.

Reply(1)
4
Tim Johnson
4d ago

If Republicans would flex their muscle, gas prices would have fallen months ago.

Reply(7)
14
Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia gasoline prices decline … but not by much

Georgia gasoline price declined slightly over the past week over the past week, but not by much, registering only a one cent decline, compared with a three-cent average drop nationally. Cobb County prices remain elevated over the statewide average. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WFMJ.com

Most Valley drivers start the week with gas prices below $5

There’s some moderately good news for Valley drivers who refused to pay more than $5 a gallon for gasoline. Triple-A announced that as of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline had dipped to $4.98. That’s down from $5.01 one week ago. The statewide...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio conducting state review on power outages; Governor issues statement

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on last week’s power outages: “On Wednesday June 15, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced that it would conduct a review of all Ohio’s electric utilities related to electric power outages following storms that occurred on June 13th and actions that those utilities may or may […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Petroleum#Cincinnati#Traffic#Ohioans#The Cincinnati Enquirer
spectrumnews1.com

Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Ohio Stimulus: Who will get $350 payments?

The state of Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check worth $350. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Inflation has become a problem for most Americans. Necessities like gas and essential household items and groceries have become more expensive. Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check to help combat the cost of inflation.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 20, 2022

Heat and humidity return to Ohio this week. We will have a few lingering showers this morning in NE Ohio, but they should be out of here before midday. Heat builds in from the SW today over most of the state, and humidity levels will climb. The hottest day of the week likely will be tomorrow, but heat remains for Wednesday. A weak front sags into Ohio from the north across the Great Lakes for Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers may develop near that front for the afternoon, evening and overnight. Right now, we are expecting a few hundredths to .2″ over 60% of Ohio. However, we need to stress that rain will not hit everyone in addition to being minor. A few thunderstorms can develop in far eastern tier counties after midnight and before sunrise Thursday morning. .
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

AEP Ohio says some customers will be without power till Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to AEP Ohio, as of noon, June 18, 8,000 customers across the state are still without power. AEP also stated that those still without power should expect to have power restored by Monday night. The electric company is pointing to the two storms that...
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Tractor-trailer carrying cheese catches fire on Ohio interstate (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several eastern Ohio fire departments responded to a burning truck on I-80 early Tuesday morning. The Eagle Joint Fire District said the tractor-trailer fire was first reported on I-80 near Hubbard at approximately 3:30 a.m. Crews first to the scene reported heavy flames coming from the...
HUBBARD, OH
adafruit.com

A development to watch: Intel in Ohio #makerbusiness

There has been lots of talk about bringing semiconductor fab back into the U.S. and Intel is making moves. Intel today announced plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The U.S. government has been trying a...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio will give more SNAP (food stamps) money to families that lost power

If you lost power during last week’s storms in Ohio you could receive replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks posted on their Facebook page that if you get SNAP & lose power for four consecutive hours or more, you have 10 days to request replacement benefits. The Facebook post […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
574
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy