'So grateful for the advances in modern medicine': Katie Piper shares details about her latest eye surgery following acid attack in candid post

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Katie Piper has praised her eye surgeon's skill and hailed 'advances in modern medicine' following her latest operation after her 2008 acid attack.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the presenter, 38, shared details about the procedure to her cornea and expressed her gratitude in a candid post.

Katie posed with her doctor Sheraz Daya, captioning the photos: 'Yesterday I went back to @centreforsightsuk for more treatment.

'Journey of treatment': Katie Piper has praised her eye surgeon's skill and hailed 'advances in modern medicine' after getting another operation following her 2008 acid attack
'Grateful': Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the presenter, 38, shared details about the procedure to her cornea and expressed her gratitude in a candid post

'I saw the incredible @SherazDaya, my amazing doctor who has helped me throughout the years to regain some of my sight.'

The Loose Woman panellist, who suffered horrific injuries to her face, chest arms and hands, including being blinded in one eye, outlined the process.

Writing to her one million Instagram followers, Katie penned: 'The procedure was a PGRF treatment and involved an injection in to my eye ball (which I wasn’t looking forward to) but jokes aside am so grateful for the skill of all the team and advances in modern medicine.

Thankful: She posed with her doctor Sheraz Daya, captioning the photos: 'Yesterday I went back to @centreforsightsuk for more treatment'

'This journey of treatment will hopefully help my cornea which I am having ongoing problems with.'

Katie has undergone more than 400 surgeries and has previously revealed that her 'old face' was 'removed' and replaced with the skin grafts and other parts of her body.

In March she explained how NHS surgeons rebuilt her face 'from a cow' with use of 'pioneering' skin graft following the acid attack organised by her ex-boyfriend.

In 2010, Katie, founded the Katie Piper Foundation, a charity which helps burn survivors recover as she works to inspire other survivors

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly and her daughter, Rosie, on their What if? Podcast, she said: 'My burn went through the muscle and down to the skeleton, so it was a very, very deep burn.

'Because it's a corrosive substance, you think with fire you can put it out and maybe minimise the damage, but with me all four layers of the skin were destroyed.

'This foundation is made from collagen and elastin taken from a cow. Queue all the moody cow jokes! My face is made out of a cow,' she laughed.

Going into detail she explained: 'What I had to do was have all of my old face removed because the tissue was dead and would have gotten infected.'

She then detailed how her entire face was reconstructed using other parts of her body as doctors took a large skin graft from her mid back to her bottom.

Katie said: 'They had to start from the beginning with a man-made dermal substitute. I always think of the analogy of a house, when you get the foundations before you get the bricks and the scaffolding.'

Brave: She suffered horrific injuries to her face, chest arms and hands, including being blinded in one eye and has undergone over 400 procedures

Jokingly she added that she never realised 'how hairy her bum was' until the skin was used to cover her face and chest.

Katie added that her nose was crafted from her upper right rib, her eyelids from her groin and she had hair transplants to form her eyebrows.

The mother-of-two praised the NHS, who provided all of her treatment and surgeries, for their 'amazing work.'

In 2010, Katie, founded the Katie Piper Foundation, a charity which helps burn survivors recover as she works to inspire other survivors.

Strong: Katie has undergone more than 400 surgeries and has previously revealed that her 'old face' was 'removed' and replaced with the skin grafts

Katie was awarded an OBE in the New Years honors list for her services to charity and victims of disfigurement injuries.

Speaking at the time, she said that she will never stop championing inclusion as she works to raise awareness within the beauty industry.

She explained: 'I was born able bodied without any visible difference until my twenties. So I had the experience of living both lives.

'When you do become part of that minority, you become acutely aware that you're never sold to, you're never targeted by the beauty industry and advertising.

'It's not about them wanting to see a burn survivor on telly. It's about them wanting to see something that says, 'You are okay as you are.'

Inspirational: Katie was awarded an OBE in the New Years honors list for her services to charity and victims of disfigurement injuries

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Tennis legend Chris Evert, 67, reveals she's completed chemo treatment for ovarian cancer and has been told she has a 90% chance it will 'never come back' - as she shares how her sister's death from the disease 'saved her life'

Tennis legend Chris Evert has opened up about how her younger sister's devastating death from ovarian cancer helped to 'save her life', revealing how her sibling's battle with the disease prompted her to undergo testing - allowing her own cancer to be detected incredibly early. The 67-year-old offered a candid...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon reveals she is taking hormone replacement therapy to combat the effects of the menopause

Nicola Sturgeon is taking hormone replacement therapy to combat the effects of the menopause – which included being full of rage, she has revealed. In one of her most candid interviews, the First Minister of Scotland said she had been taking HRT for four months after feeling increased levels of ‘anxiety, weakness and vulnerability’.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Needless to say, they didn't get the job! Recruiters share toe-curling tales from a woman who burst into song while interviewing for a council admin role to one who asked if her MUM could join on Zoom

Job interviews are nerve-wracking at the best of times, but if you're worried about committing some kind of blunder then this viral discussion is a masterclass in what not to do if you're hoping to get the job. People on British parenting forum Mumsnet have been discussing the most cringeworthy...
JOBS
Daily Mail

Laughter that shows Prince William will be having a VERY happy Father's Day before turning 40 this week: Kensington Palace releases charming pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children taken on a family holiday in Jordan

He will turn 40 within days, but this charming picture – released to coincide with Father’s Day – shows that Prince William already has all the gifts he could ever want. Taken during a family holiday to Jordan, it shows William sitting between Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, now seven, with his youngest, Prince Louis, now four, perched on his shoulders. He beams contentedly as his children roar with laughter.
WORLD
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Extraordinary story of boy, 14, who drowned while kayaking in Utah after spending his childhood running his disabled parents' farm and learning from YouTube videos of Warren Buffet instead of going to school

A fourteen-year-old boy who drowned kayaking in a Utah river last week was an outdoor enthusiast who had written a book about his unorthodox homeschooling and how he had become a child entrepreneur. Kevin Cooper, 14, died after falling out of a kayak in the Newcastle Reservoir near Beryl, Utah,...
BERYL, UT
Daily Mail

Kindness or mindless? Generously giving away money is an early sign that an elderly person could be suffering from dementia, study finds

Altruism in old age may not be a sign of generosity later in life, but instead a warning that a loved one is suffering from dementia, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of Southern California (USC), in Los Angeles, found that elderly people that were more willing to give away money to a person they do not know perform worse of cognitive exams and are more at risk for Alzheimer's.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

