ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden insists he is NOT meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - but then admits they will be at the same event

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden insisted on Friday he will not be meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he's in Saudi Arabia next month.

He made the comment when he asked if he'd condemn the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden said he would handle the Khashoggi issue with the Saudis 'the same way I've been handling it.'

He then said he wouldn't be meeting with MBS, as the crown prince is known.

'I'm not going to meet with MBS. I'm going to an international meeting and he's going to be part of it,' Biden told reporters at the White House before he left to spend the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Biden will be in Jeddah in mid-July to attend a meeting of the GCC plus 3 summit to talk oil production. While there he will meet with the aging Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The White House has noted that Salman's team, which includes his son and heir MBS, will simply be a part of that meeting. MBS will also be a part of the GCC plus 3 summit, which Saudi chairs.

But the kingdom said that MBS and Biden would be meeting unilaterally.

'The crown prince and President Biden will hold official talks that will focus on various areas of bilateral cooperation and joint efforts to address regional and global challenges,' the country said in a statement when Biden's trip was announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CREGt_0gEAeELP00
President Joe Biden insisted he will not be meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he's in Saudi Arabia next month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NO7Hl_0gEAeELP00
Biden previously called the crown prince a 'pirah' after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (above)

But White House deputy spokesman John Kirby said Biden will meet with the King and the meeting with MBS will be a part of that.

'He's going to meet bilaterally with King Salman and King Salman's team and the crown prince is part of that team. I suspect he'll see the crown prince in the context of the meetings. He's grateful for the king's willingness to host the GCC plus three. He's looking forward to, again, a wide scope of discussions,' Kirby said on MSNBC's Morning Joe the day the Saudi trip was announced.

But the White House has been dodging questions on whether President Biden will bring up Khashoggi's murder when he sees MSB next month.

'We're not overlooking any content that happened before when the president took office,' White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week when asked about it.

'It's important to also emphasize that while we collaborate relationships, we are not looking to rupture relationships.'

She said human rights would be part of the conversation.

'Human rights issues, human rights conversation is something that the president brings up with many leaders and plans to do so,' she noted.

Earlier this month, the White House said Biden still felt MBS was a 'pariah' for what U.S. intelligence says was his role in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Turkey in 2018.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden referred to MBS as a 'pariah' in the aftermath of Khashoggi's killing.

The Washington Post journalist was murdered in Turkey in 2018. The CIA has concluded with 'high confidence' that bin Salman ordered the assassination.

Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul tainted the crown prince's image as a reformist.

Human rights advocates also have encouraged Biden not to make the trip without bringing up Saudi's treatment of its citizens.

And Khashoggi's fiancee accused Biden of 'putting oil over principles' in meeting with MBS.

'Mr. President, I beseech you not to lose your moral authority or overlook this heinous crime,' Hatice Cengiz said in a videotaped message Wednesday. 'You must uphold your role to bring all the perpetrators of this brutal crime to justice.'

Biden will visit the kingdom on July 15 and 16 in order to repair the relations between the U.S. and the second largest holder of petroleum reserves in the world.

His trip will also include stops in Israel and the West Bank, the White House announced on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0QKj_0gEAeELP00
While in Saudi Arabia next month President Biden will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, but the White House has downplayed it as a general meeting of Saudi leadership
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrpGA_0gEAeELP00
'We're not overlooking any content that happened before when the president took office,' White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

The trip comes as gas prices in the United States continue to surge, a key domestic issue Biden hopes to tackle going into November's midterm election.

Over the weekend, the national average for a gallon of gas reached $5 for the first time in American history.

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest producer of oil, and as a key member of OPEC plays a large part in setting oil prices worldwide.

The White House announced the trip after Saudi Arabia this month helped nudge OPEC+ to ramp up oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August.

At the time, the White House put out a statement thanking the kingdom, a move that was seen as a step toward trying to thaw the icy relations between Washington D.C. and Riyadh.

Biden also praised the kingdom for agreeing to extend a United Nations-mediated cease-fire in its seven-year war with Yemen. The president called the decison 'courageous.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Attorney General Merrick Garland becomes latest Biden official to visit Ukraine as he meets with country's top prosecutor to discuss Russian war crimes

Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to the Ukraine on Wednesday where he met with the nation's top prosecutor to discuss Russian war crimes. Garland sat down Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova 'to discuss U.S. and international efforts to help Ukraine identify, apprehend, and prosecute those individuals involved in war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine,' the Justice Department said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

JANUARY 6 HEARING LIVE: Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers recalls Giuliani saying ‘we’ve got lots of theories' but 'no evidence’ on overturning the election after Trump said he's the ‘latest RINO to play along’

Read below for DailyMail.com's fourth day of coverage of the January 6 select committee hearings where the panel details Donald Trump's efforts to sway contended red states to overturn their election results at the local level. Liz Cheney bashes 'more than 30 witnesses' who invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

John Kirby calls it 'appalling' that Russia would threaten the death penalty for captured Americans caught fighting for Ukraine as Biden says Russia and European allies are in a 'waiting game'

The United States on Tuesday called it 'appalling' for the Kremlin to suggest that two US citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine against the Russian invasion could face execution. 'It's appalling that a public official in Russia would even suggest the death penalty for two American citizens that were in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mohammed Bin Salman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Daily Mail

Gordon Brown reveals Vladimir Putin threatened him during an official visit to Moscow in 2006, made him sit on a very low seat and read a dossier of information he had collected on the then Chancellor - as he says the West has failed to stand up to the Russian leader

Gordon Brown has revealed that Vladimir Putin threatened him during an official visit to Moscow and says the West ‘failed’ to stand up to the Russian President for years before his invasion of Ukraine. Mr Brown has also slammed 'global disunity' after 150 countries failed to impose sanctions...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salman Of Saudi Arabia#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Saudis#The White House
Daily Mail

Adam Schiff says the January 6 select committee could 'certainly' subpoena Mike Pence: Fellow panel member Jamie Raskin calls the former VP a 'hero' for resisting calls to overturn the election

The January 6 select committee is considering subpoenaing 'hero' Mike Pence for his testimony after presenting the case on Thursday that there was an immense Trump-world pressure campaign on him to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College results. 'We're not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'People haven’t had a chance to get to know her': MSNBC's Joy Reid asserts that Kamala Harris is not being treated fairly by the 'white, male' media

MSNBC host and commentator Joy Reid spoke out over the weekend about what she feels is unfair media coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris. Reid blamed the 'white, male media' for treating Harris with a bias that would not be found during the tenure of her predecessors, in an interview with The Root.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Saudi Arabia
Daily Mail

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov denies that WNBA star Brittney Griner is a 'hostage' and insists she's been locked up for 'breaking our laws' after she was 'caught with hashish oil' at Moscow airport

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted the suggestion that the arrest and detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia amounts to political imprisonment. In an exclusive interview with NBC News that aired on Monday, Peskov claimed Griner is only being held captive for breaking the law.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I feel guilty... they followed me out here': American who fought alongside two captured US vets in Ukraine says the group should have focused on humanitarian work instead and reveals his fears they'll be executed

An American who traveled to Ukraine along with two US veterans who have now been captured by Russian forces has told of his guilt. The soldier spoke anonymously to CBS Mornings on Monday as Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh were paraded on Russian state television. 'They sort of followed me...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

French President Macron holds talks with far-right Marine Le Pen and Socialist party chiefs in bid to end deadlock sparked by his election failure

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held talks with opposition leaders on ending the deadlock sparked by his failure to secure a majority in parliamentary elections. Macron met right-wing, Socialist and Communist party chiefs at the Elysee, including rare talks with far-right leader Marine Le Pen - whom he beat in an April presidential run-off - as he seeks solutions to a tricky situation that risks plunging his second term into crisis two months after it began.
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Russia is causing 'catastrophic destruction' with heavy shelling in eastern city where their forces are now focusing... as number of killed Putin troops 'hits 34,100'

Russia is causing 'catastrophic destruction' in the Donbas after bombarding an eastern city with heavy shelling. Lysychansk has suffered from constant Russian strikes which have demolished ten residential blocks and a police station. The Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said: 'Fighting in the Severodonetsk industrial zone and catastrophic destruction in...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Pentagon explores using militarized fleet of SpaceX rockets as a 'quick reaction force that could stop a future Benghazi-style attack' - and double as cargo planes to deliver supplies anywhere in the world in 60 minutes

Leaked documents from the US Pentagon reveal it is interested in employing a fleet of SpaceX's Starship rockets as a 'quick reaction force' to stop 'a future Benghazi-style attack.'. The documents, obtained by The Intercept, were drafted by the Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which formed a partnership with the Elon Musk-owned...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Russia is now China's biggest oil supplier after Beijing increased imports by 55% to capitalise on low prices in the wake of Western sanctions

Russia has become China's largest oil supplier after winning large discounts thanks to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine. It displaced Saudi Arabia as China's biggest provider after a 55% increase over the past year allowed the Chinese state to capitalise on low prices brought about by western countries refusing to buy oil from Russia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

425K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy